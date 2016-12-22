Western Wisconsin Stars outshoot WSFLG 60-5 in 6-0 win

The win raises the Stars’ season record to 5-3-1. The Stars’ game scheduled for last Friday against the St. Croix Valley Fusion was postponed due to the inclement weather. A makeup date hasn’t been decided upon, but Stars coach Bob Huerta said a possible date is Monday, Jan. 2.

The Stars played with a potent intensity right from the opening faceoff. By the end of the first period the Stars had already put 27 shots on goal. They were able to get the puck past Quimby three times in the period, with Allie Stock, Cassie Gravelle and Kayla Huerta scoring in the opening period.

Brie Larkowski and Sydney Hahn scored for the Stars in the second period. Hahn scored again for the only goal of the third period.

Hahn was recently moved to forward, trading positions with Stock. Coach Huerta said both girls are playing well in their new roles. They both have played at their new positions in the past, so there was no transition time needed.

Huerta said the defensemen were a big reason why the Stars were able to apply heavy pressure in the offensive zone so much in this game. He said the defensemen held the blue line and were able to prevent the puck from reaching center ice, keeping the offense on the attack.

Stars goaltender Caitlyn Erickson stopped five shots to earn her first varsity shutout. Huerta said the freshman goalie had several tough chances among the shots she faced and it was good for her confidence to get her first shutout posted.

The Stars will play at home at the Somerset Ice Arena this Thursday at 5 p.m. This will be a good test, with the Eau Claire-Altoona team bringing a 5-2 record into the game. The Stars will also play in a holiday tournament at Burnsville, Minn., on Dec. 28-30. The Stars will face Burnsville in the opening round, with a game against Apple Valley on Dec. 29 and against Faribault on Dec. 30.