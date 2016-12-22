Somerset hockey team plays Thursday at River Falls

The loss puts the Spartans into third place in the Middle Border Conference standings, with New Richmond and Baldwin-Woodville still unbeaten in MBC action this season. The Spartans did notch one MBC win last week, earning a 4-0 win against a much improved Amery team.

The loss Thursday was frustrating for the Spartans. The Spartans haven’t had a great deal of success against New Richmond in recent seasons. Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson tried to get his players to keep their emotions in check, but a few struggled with it.

“We don’t have to worry about it against other teams. It’s a New Richmond thing. We’ve got to work on our composure,” Gilkerson said.

Somerset got the first goal of the game after a scoreless first period. Somerset sophomore defenseman Jackson Haukom scored 13 seconds into a power play off a shot from the right faceoff circle.

Instead of using the goal to build momentum, the Spartans got into penalty trouble. The Spartans had to kill off five penalties in the last 10 minutes of the period.

“Our penalty kill did a great job. Guys were in shooting lanes, guys blocked shots,” Gilkerson said.

New Richmond tied the game just before the flurry of penalties, so the outstanding work killing penalties kept the Spartans even going into the third period.

New Richmond scored with 11:54 left in the game. The Spartans weren’t able to get many chances to tie the game. The Spartans were limited to two shots on goal in the third period and 11 shots for the game. Gilkerson said the Spartans saw New Richmond’s center ice trap defense in the playoffs last season, they knew what they’d be facing.

“New Richmond runs that trap the whole game and it’s hard to get the puck through the neutral zone,” Gilkerson said.

Somerset was called for eight penalties in this game, compared to four for New Richmond. Gilkerson said this isn’t the first time this season where penalties have made things more difficult for the Spartans, citing the Verona and Neenah games as examples.

The Spartans also took twice as many penalty minutes as Amery in last Tuesday’s game. The Spartans were able to withstand the penalties, with Adam Larson stopping all 12 shots he faced to get the shutout in goal for the Spartans.

Somerset had a ton of scoring chances in Tuesday’s game, outshooting the Warriors, 56-12. Somerset put 20 shots on goal in the third period while holding Amery without a shot.

Senior Hunter Hartwick opened the scoring Tuesday with a power play goal, the only score of the first period.The Spartans broke the game open in the second period, literally. Jack Peterson and Haukom both scored off breakaways to extend the Spartans’ lead to 3-0. Alex Lahde scored Somerset’s only goal of the third period.

The schedule has been challenging for the Spartans and it will continue with three tough opponents before the calendar turns to 2017. The Spartans will play at River Falls this Thursday. The Spartans will be on the road for a pair of games next week. They will play at Onalaska next Tuesday. The Spartans will face West Salem in a tournament at Menomonie next Wednesday.