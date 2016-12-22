The injury riddled Panthers just couldn’t put the experience on the mat to compare with the Blackhawks, resulting in a 60-21 setback for the Central squad.

It’s not just that the Panthers were without five wrestlers for Thursday’s match, it happened that the five down wrestlers are among the oldest and most experienced wrestlers on the team. Holzer did see one positive spin that he could put on the match.

“The team we put out will be our varsity team,” he said of the young lineup.

The highlight for the Panther fans was the quick win achieved by sophomore Ryan Larson in the 182-pound match. Larson pinned his opponent in 10 seconds. Holzer said the pin could have been called even sooner, but the quickness of Larson’s move caught the match official by surprise.

“Larson hit a straight double off the whistle,” Holzer said.

George Vondriska and Hunter Schmidt earned Central’s other wins on Thursday. Vondriska’s experience is starting to show in more of his matches. He scored a second period pin to win at 145 pounds.

Schmidt faced Muatxju Lee, who has been B-W’s heavyweight the past three seasons. Schmidt was able to put Lee on his back three times, but couldn’t get the pin, finishing with a 10-7 win.

Holzer mused at how this match might have gone with a healthy Panther lineup.

“Doing the math in my head, if we’re at full strength, this is a pretty good match,” Holzer said.

The Panthers would have gotten some needed experience on Saturday, but the weather put the plans for the Osceola Invitational on ice. Holzer said he’s hoping to find another event where the Panthers can pick up some of the matches they lost with the cancellation. Holzer said Saturday’s cancellation may not have been the worst thing for the battered team. The Panthers don’t compete again until the Northern Badger Invitational on Dec. 29-30 at River Falls High School.

“Getting healthy is the top of our game plan,” Holzer said of the team’s plan for the two weeks between competitions.

The Panthers are hoping to have most of the injured wrestlers back by Northern Badger, though Holzer said he might hold them out to give them more time to get healthy. The Northern Badger could be difficult for the Panthers. Larson is the only Panther likely to get seeded after being a placewinner at last year’s tournament.