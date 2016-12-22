Which could work in the Panthers’ favor.

The Panthers improved to 2-0 in the MBC with a 50-42 win over Amery last Tuesday. With Friday’s cancellation, the Panthers have a two-week break before playing at the La Crosse Aquinas tournament on Dec. 28-29. The next conference game for the Panthers doesn’t happen until Jan. 6, when they play at Ellsworth. The Panthers will go more than a month without playing at home. Their next home game isn’t until Jan. 17, when they host MBC co-leader, Prescott. The cancellation from last Friday was moved to Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Last week’s win over Amery showed that the Panthers are moving in the right direction, but there’s also plenty of room to keep improving. The early season practices have been focused mainly on defense and it showed.

The lineup hasn’t had any stability yet. In Tuesday’s game, guard Collin Nelson made his season debut after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in football. But the Panthers were without Jason Pribnow in the post.

The defense carried the Panthers against Amery. Central coach Zach Turpin said he did see progress from the offense, particularly on the choices made on the Panthers’ passes.

“We didn’t force as many passes. Now it’s a matter of getting better shots and getting to the basket more,” Turpin said.

The Panthers are hoping to rely on balanced scoring this season and that’s what they had against Amery, with four players contributing eight or more points. That was led by Trevor Nelson with 13 points and Matt Brandeen with 11 points. Brady Williquett and Collin Nelson finished with eight points.

Turpin said he sees the team following an arc toward being successful.

“I’m optimistic. Our kids are coachable. We’ll figure it out,” he said.