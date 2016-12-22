New Richmond wrestlers take second place in tournament

The tournament was impacted by Saturday’s Arctic weather, with four teams pulling out of what was originally a 12-team field. The Tigers were impacted too, with two wrestlers unable to get to the school for the bus trip into Minnesota.

The Tigers were led by senior Bryce Younger, who improved to 9-0 for the season. Younger won the championship at 145 pounds, getting two good challenges along the way from opponents out of the powerful Eastview program.

Freshman Brandon Dennis came painfully close to winning a championship at 120 pounds. Against Alex Burdi of Eastview, Dennis led until the final 10 seconds of the title match, losing 6-5.

Four Tigers took third place in their classes. Trevor Hildebrandt at 113 pounds, Dylan Wachter at 142 pounds, Nathan Fehlen at 170 pounds and Jake LaVenture at 182 pounds all were third place finishers. Wachter’s only loss came against the tournament champion.

Tiger coach Jeff Swanson said the team had a difficult semifinal round in the tournament, but rebounded extremely well to win all but two matches in the final rounds. After the semifinals the Tigers sat in fourth place, but the strong finish raised them to second place.

One of the focal points for the Tigers heading into the tournament was getting the pin when the opportunity arose. They achieved that goal, totalling 17 pins for the day, including three each from Fehlen and LaVenture.

Dual defeat

The Tigers couldn’t get the matchups to work in their favor last Thursday in their Middle Border Conference dual match at Prescott. That resulted in the Tigers suffering a 43-30 loss to the Cardinals.

Three forfeits helped the Tigers, but they could only win three of the matches that were wrestled. Younger won via a pin at 145. Dennis bumped up to 126 pounds and scored a 3-0 win. Fehlen needed an escape in the final seconds to defeat Matthew McNurlin, one of Prescott’s top wrestlers, 7-6.

The Tigers are now in their holiday break. They won’t wrestle again until the Bi-State Classic, which will be wrestled at La Crosse on Dec. 29-30.