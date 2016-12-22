The Panthers played like it too. They swarmed all over the New Richmond girls, building a 48-9 lead by halftime. From there the Panthers rolled to a 65-30 win.

Central and New Richmond went into Thursday’s game tied for the MBC lead with 3-0 records. By winning, the Panthers will have the holiday break to enjoy their perch at the top of the MBC standings.

The preparation for Thursday’s opportunity was clear, as the Panthers devastated New Richmond with their strong overall play.

“It was as impressive as our team looked, especially offensively, in a very long time,” said SCC coach Luke Fritsche.

The offense came from many sources. Claire Frankiewicz, Mia Krogseng and Kalli Cress had all reached double figures in scoring by halftime and McKenna LaVenture had scored five points.

Frankiewicz had a breakout week for the Panthers. After struggling with her outside shooting touch in the early weeks of the season, she broke out in a big way last week. In last Monday’s game against Spring Valley she hit seven three-pointers and finished with a career-high 27 points. She led the Panthers with 18 points in last Thursday’s win.

Fritsche said Frankiewicz’s hot outside shooting elevates the offense. She’s generally defended by the opposing team’s tallest defender. That defender now has to go to the perimeter to guard Frankiewicz, leaving the paint open for other Panthers to drive to the basket.

Fritsche said the Panther guards have been playing extremely well in getting the ball to girls in positions where they are capable of scoring. He credited LaVenture for playing extremely well as the Panthers’ primary point guard.

The defense was a catalyst for the Panthers last week. The Panthers have built a reputation for playing an aggressive zone defense. Fritsche said the defense is slightly different than in past seasons, relying upon the depth of quick guards on the roster this season. The Panthers switch between three different zone defenses, with all three starting with the same look to confuse opponents.

“We switch up a lot of the quick, high-energy guards up there,” Fritsche said of the girls at the top of the zone.

New Richmond was the second team to be left in shock at halftime by the Panthers’ first half offensive barrage. In last Monday’s game, the Panthers rolled up a 35-13 lead over Spring Valley, which came into the game with a 4-1 record.

Frankiewicz was on fire in the first half against Spring Valley. She hit 5-7 shots from three-point range, finishing the half with 19 points.

The Panthers finish their 2016 schedule this Thursday with a major challenge. They’ll play at Durand, the leaders of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. The Central girls will then go into 2017 as the MBC leaders. They open 2017 with a home game on Jan. 3 against Ellsworth.