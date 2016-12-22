New Richmond boys basketball hosts River Falls on Thursday

The 11-1 deficit to start the road game put the Tigers at an early crossroads. Tiger coach Rick Montreal then used a timeout, getting the Tigers to concentrate on doing the little things correctly. The Tigers started chipping away at the lead and control steadily swung in the Tigers favor. They kept a 6-8 point through the final minutes of the first half, heading in at halftime with a 34-27 lead.

The coaches used 10 players in the game and they all contributed. Auggie Altena and Gavin Brown came off the bench to lead the offense in the first half. Altena scored all 11 of his points in the half and Brown scored eight of his nine points before halftime.

Rebounding is an area where the Tigers have struggled to start the season, but they were a much more assertive team on the boards at Ellsworth. Led by 10 rebounds from Cole Effertz and seven from Ryan Jansen, the Tigers had more than 30 rebounds for the first time this season.

Montreal said Jansen’s biggest impact came in his defensive work against Ellsworth post Logan Benson.

“He was game changing in how he defended (Benson), who I thought was their best scorer,” Montreal said.

Drake Flom is Ellsworth’s top perimeter scorer and he was limited to nine points by the fine defensive work done by Tiger senior guard Jake Weiss.

The improved defensive work limited Ellsworth to 46 points, when the Tigers hadn’t been able to hold a team below 62 points in their previous five games.

Another aspect that stood out for the Tigers on Friday was how they handled the game while holding the lead in the second half. The Tigers were smart and patient, waiting for the right shot. Montreal said this was the type of game the coaches believed the players could put together.

“It was definitely a weight off their backs,” Montreal said the win. “You could tell they feel relieved.”

Two Big Rivers Conference opponents are on the Tigers’ schedule before 2016 ends. The Tigers will be at home this Thursday against River Falls. A week later, the Tigers will play at Eau Claire North.

The home game scheduled for last Friday against St. Croix Central had to be postponed due to the wintery weather. The game will be made up on Tuesday, Jan. 31.