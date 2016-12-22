But it was the young Tigers who handled the pressure of a rivalry game with calmness and focus. That poise carried the Tigers to a 2-1 victory over the Spartans.

The win leaves New Richmond tied with Baldwin-Woodville for the MBC lead with 3-0 records, while Somerset slides to 2-1. The Tigers are 4-2 for the season following Thursday’s win.

The first period of Thursday’s game ended scoreless, which may have worked in the Tigers’ favor. As the game went on, the Tigers controlled more and more of the action and puck possession. The Tigers outshot Somerset 18-4 in the second period and 9-2 in the third period, finishing with a 35-11 edge for the game.

“We wanted to keep the pace and tempo as high as we could and (Somerset) struggled later on with that,” said New Richmond coach Adam Swanda.

The New Richmond-Somerset clashes are always physical, but the two teams took different approaches to the physicality. Somerset appeared ready to hit any Tiger, any time. Swanda said he wanted to Tigers to be physical when it was in situations where they could gain control of the puck.

Somerset’s physical approach may have given the Tigers extra motivation, after New Richmond’s Cole Thomas was injured by a big Somerset hit in the first period.

Somerset got the game’s first goal on a power play, 5:07 into the second period. The Tigers answered back just over a minute later.

Freshman defenseman Garrett Thomas put a shot on net from the blue line. Senior Stuart Pearson was stationed at the corner of the net and was able to stuff the puck into the net for the tying goal. Thomas received an assist on the play, his first varsity point.

Thomas was one of several younger Tigers who stepped up their efforts to play key minutes for the Tigers. Swanda used Jack Pearson and Brady Werner as examples of players who stepped up forward. On defense, Thomas, Ben Karno and Mikah Kier played big roles. Kier made an end-to-end rush to score early in the game, only to have the goal waved off, something that happened to the Tigers three times in the game.

The negated goals left the teams facing a 1-1 tie heading into the third period. The Tigers kept taking the puck at the Spartan goal and Nick Johnson was finally able to break through with 11:06 left in the game. Johnson scored after grabbing the rebound off his initial shot. He beat Somerset goalie Adam Larson to his stick side as Johnson was being knocked off his feet by a Somerset defenseman.

Johnson and linemate Blake Kretovics were forces throughout the game. Swanda said the coaches were looking for players who wanted to play like pit bulls and that pair of juniors led the team’s attack throughout the game.

Swanda said he felt that Tiger goalie Jake Erickson played strongly. Somerset only had 11 shots, but several were from close range.

The Tigers face another key game in terms of sectional seeding this Thursday when they host Hudson, the unbeaten leaders of the Big Rivers Conference. Thursday’s game against Hudson will include the banner ceremony for last year’s New Richmond Squirt A champs. The banner ceremony will be held just prior to the start of the game. Thursday’s game is also Sponsor Appreciation Night.

The 2016 portion of the Tigers’ season concludes with their annual participation in the Rochester (Minn.) Kiwanis Hockey Festival. The Tigers will play three games in the tournament, from Dec. 28-30.