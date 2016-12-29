The win at Durand came two nights after the Panthers lost a non-conference game at Boyceville, 58-53.

The win at Durand showed how effective Central’s defense can be. The Panthers play a hybrid defense that is mainly a zone, but with the girls at the top playing man defense to shut down individual players. That was the case at Durand. Central set a goal of taking away Durand’s top scorers. They did so with great efficiency. Central built a 24-7 lead midway through the first half and led 25-13 by halftime, with Durand’s top two scorers limited to two points in the half.

Durand started the second half by applying furious defensive pressure. The lead was shaved down to six points, but Central doesn’t wilt against presses. Central was able to keep the lead in the 6-10 point range the rest of the game.

Central’s offense continues to be a nightmare for opponents. Mia Krogseng continues to be the constant in the offense, finishing with 18 points on Thursday. It was junior guard Kalli Cress who stepped up with the big night, scoring a career-high 20 points. Cress is known best for her three-point ability, but she showed in this game she can score from anywhere in the offensive zone. She was also 8-10 from the free throw line. Cress, Krogseng and McKenna LaVenture have been extremely accurate from the free throw line, which is helping the Panthers hold onto leads in close games. As a team, the Panthers have hit more than 64 percent of their free throws, a vast improvement from a few seasons ago when free throw shooting was one of the team’s weaknesses.

Krogseng also led the Panthers’ floor game with 14 rebounds.

“Her game is really diverse,” said Central coach Luke Fritsche. “She can post up, she can play in transition,” saying that diversity makes it difficult for opponents to shut her down completely.

The Panthers battled illness in last Tuesday’s loss at Boyceville, with four girls out of the lineup with sickness. Still, the Panthers were able to lead through much of the game, but foul trouble further thinned the Panthers’ options. Boyceville took the lead late in the game in the 58-53 win.

Krogseng carried the Panther offense, scoring 28 of the team’s 53 points. She also led the team with nine rebounds. Claire Frankiewicz battled through foul trouble to finish with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Panthers don’t play again until they host Ellsworth on Tuesday, Jan. 3. As the conference leader heading into the holiday break, the Panthers know that teams are plotting ways to slow them down in 2017.

“Now we have to focus on how teams adjust and to stay one step ahead of them,” Fritsche said.