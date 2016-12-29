The meet ended up pitting Central against two formidable teams, Stillwater and River Falls. The Panthers lost by more than 50 points in both matchups.

Stillwater has one of the best lineups in the Twin Cities area and the Ponies rolled past Central, 64-12. Central’s only win on the mat came in the 285-pound match where Hunter Schmidt scored a second period pin. Schmidt also wrestled a very close match against River Falls, losing in an ultimate tiebreaker.

Central coach Brad Holzer said Schmidt is making excellent progress in his second year in wrestling. That progress might have to take a slight detour. Schmidt was in a car accident before Christmas and it may prevent him from taking the mat for a week or two.

Central’s wins in a 67-12 loss against River Falls both came on pins. Jake Nyhagen pinned his opponent in 52 seconds in the 126-pound bout. George Vondriska needed just 80 seconds to get the pin at 145 pounds.

With so many of the wrestlers sidelined by injuries, the Panthers went into these matches looking more at personal progress than wins and losses.

“In my mind I thought we wrestled well,” Holzer said. “We’re taking baby steps. The younger guys need to keep learning from their mistakes.”

The Panthers will compete at the 32nd annual Northern Badger Invitational this Wednesday through Friday at River Falls High School. The junior varsity portion of the tournament will be wrestled Wednesday night. The varsity portion of the tournament will be held on Thursday and Friday. Action will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday and at 10 a.m. on Friday. Somerset will also be competing at the Northern Badger Invitational.