The Stars’ week started with a trip to Hayward. The Stars hosted Eau Claire-Altoona on Thursday. Eau Claire-Altoona was fourth in the girls hockey Wisconsin state rankings last week with Hayward ranked fifth.

The Stars put up a tremendous battle at Hayward last Tuesday. The Stars led three different times during the game, but it was Hayward that got the final goal, and the win, 4-3.

Things didn’t go as smoothly for the Stars against ECA. The Stars were still in the game, trailing 2-1 after the first period, mainly due to some peerless goaltending from Catherine Magler for the Stars. But ECA managed to pull away in the final two periods for an 8-3 win.

Cassie Gravelle scored the opening goal of Thursday’s game to put Western Wisconsin up 1-0 four minutes into the game. ECA scored the next four goals before Kayla Huerta batted in the rebound of a Gravelle shot late in the second period to cut the score to 4-2. Gravelle scored an unassisted power play goal in the middle of the third period for the Stars’ final goal.

Stars coach Bob Huerta said ECA excelled at keeping the puck in the Stars’ end of the rink. That was reflected in the shot total, where ECA held a 36-14 edge.

The game at Hayward was a back-and-forth battle. Both teams had to put in extensive time on their specialty units. A total of 15 penalties was called, nine against the Stars and six against Hayward. Two of Hayward’s goals came on the power play.

The Stars got a quick start in the game with freshman Sydney Hahn scoring 1:57 into the action. Hayward tied the game at the 10:22 mark, but Stars senior Brie Larkowski struck at 12:30, and the Stars were able to carry that 2-1 lead into the second period.

Hayward scored 1:31 into the second period to tie the game. It didn’t stay tied long, with Bailey Williams scoring at 7:06 to put the Stars ahead 3-2. That score carried into the third period. Hayward got the tying goal on a power play 1:28 into the third. Hayward scored the decisive goal 4:07 into the final period, with the Stars trying hard through the rest of the game to re-tie the score.

Magler stopped 31 of the 35 shots she faced in goal for the Stars. The Stars finished with 28 shots on goal. Coach Huerta said Magler’s play stood out for the Stars in both games last week.

This was another of the close battles the Stars have had with state-ranked teams. They tied the St. Croix Valley Fusion earlier this season and they lost to Rock County 3-2 after leading through much of that game.

The Stars are playing in a tournament at Burnsville, Minn., this Wednesday through Friday. Their scheduled opponents for the tournament are Burnsville, Apple Valley and Faribault.