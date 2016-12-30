Menomonie riddled the Tigers with three-pointers. The Mustangs hit 10 of them in total, seven of them in the first half. And the Tigers were emphasizing perimeter defense in the game.

“We’ve got to get back to defending the three-point shot better,” said Tiger coach Ryan Schradle, who said perimeter defense was one of the Tigers’ strongest areas the past two seasons.

The Tigers and Mustangs traded scoring bursts through most of the first half. The Tigers trailed 23-21 before Menomonie made its last charge, building up a 44-27 lead by halftime.

Junior guard Lorin Bauer scored all 14 of her points in the first half for the Tigers. Schradle said Menomonie made Bauer a defensive focus in the second half. Schradle said it’s a lesson for Bauer that she will have to find ways to get open, and use the extra attention to find teammates left open because of double teams against her.

Freshman Jessica Hagman scored nine points in the second half to finish with 15 points to lead the Tigers.

The coaches used the second half to get three of the younger varsity members more playing time. Avery Utecht, Zoe Christensen and Maya Greenquist showed promise in their first extensive playing time at the varsity level.

“I thought they did a pretty good job,” Schradle said.

The Tigers are playing two non-conference games over the holiday break. They were scheduled to play at Durand on Wednesday and they will host Rice Lake at 7:15 p.m. on Friday. The Tigers will return to their Middle Border Conference schedule next Tuesday when they play at Baldwin-Woodville.

Alumni game

Before Friday’s game against Rice Lake, the Tigers will be holding an alumni game at 3 p.m.. Any former players and coaches interested in attending the game or playing in the alumni game should contact Coach Schradle. His school email is rschradle@newrichmond.k12.wi.us. Alumni will be recognized at halftime of the game and there will be a reception at Ready Randy’s following the varsity game.