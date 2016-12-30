Somerset boys hockey rebounds after first losses of season

That style of play worked as the Spartans rolled past River Falls last Thursday, 6-0. Two nights earlier, the Spartans suffered their first home ice loss of the season, a 6-4 setback against Eau Claire North.

The reason the Spartans lost against North was lackluster play in the first period. North built up a 4-1 lead in the opening period. The Spartans clawed back to tie the game early in the third period, but North had more juice left for the final stretch of the game. The Huskies scored with 10 minutes remaining, then added an empty net goal in the final seconds.

“We came out and stood around and got our butts kicked in the first period,” Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said. “You’ve got to be ready to go.”

North scored 14 seconds into the game, giving a quick indication the Spartans might not be ready to play. Somerset’s Wil Gauper then tied the game at the 2:12 mark. North then took advantage of three Spartan penalties to build a 4-1 lead, before Alex Lahde scored with 2:44 left in the period.

Somerset’s Wyatt Schmit notched the only goal of the second period. Lahde scored again with 6:12 elapsed in the third period to tie the game.

It was Lahde’s tenth goal of the season and he’s been the Spartans’ most consistent scorer so far this season.

“He has the skating ability and he’s good at capitalizing on his chances,” Gilkerson said.

Gilkerson made it clear after the North loss that the Spartans were getting away from the style of play that had made them successful.

“It was two games in a row (the two losses) where we got outworked,” Gilkerson said.

That changed in Thursday’s win at River Falls. The Spartans outshot the Wildcats 39-31 and they did more with their chances.

Somerset senior Jack Lambert scored the only goal of the first period. Sophomore Jack Peterson scored the only goal of the second period on a goal that was the product of his pure hustle. He outskated to River Falls defensemen to the puck and carried in to beat the goalie.

The score remained 2-0 until the final seven minutes of the game, when the Spartans score four times. Lambert, Jackson Haukom, Lahde and Gauper scored in that final burst.

The Spartans will be playing in a tournament at the Dunn County Ice Arena in Menomonie this Wednesday and Thursday. The Spartans will face West Salem on Wednesday and Ashwaubenon on Thursday. Both games are 2 p.m. starts.