Spartans win rough game against River Falls

Survival became the focus for the Spartans in a second half that was allowed to get extremely rough. The Spartans led by 16 points at halftime. River Falls used a physical defense to make a charge at the Spartans, but Somerset held on for a 55-49 win.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said the officials allowed this game to get dangerously physical. It’s rare when Lindenberg critiques officials publicly, but he felt the need because player safety became an issue in this game, saying the officials let the game get out of control.

“It was a combination of basketball and rugby the last 13 minutes of the game,” Lindenberg said.

One Spartan player had to leave the game with a bloody nose and Lindenberg was concerned more injuries might happen. But Tori Martell and Abbie Rivard were able to hit free throws and Kaitlyn Struemke delivered a key blocked shot as the Spartans were able to finish off the win.

Until the game got excessively rough, Lindenberg said he thought the Spartans were playing quite well.

“We were doing really a good job of the different looks they threw at us,” Lindenberg said.

Martell was often the focus of the extra defensive attention. Lindenberg credited the girls with being patient enough to cycle through the offense several times to create an open look.

Struemke did a good job of taking opportunities that were available. Twice, when she wasn’t picked up at half-court, she drove all the way to the rim before the Wildcat defense could react. She scored 12 points. She and Avery Gunther both finished with eight rebounds, but it was Haley Bassett who topped the team in that category, finishing with 12 rebounds. She also had a team-high three assists.

Martell again was the team’s leading scorer, ending the game with 24 points.

The Spartans have two road games up next on the docket. They will play a non-conference game at Bloomer this Thursday. They will travel to Prescott next Tuesday to resume their Middle Border Conference schedule.