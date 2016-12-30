Somerset boys basketball earns first win of season

The Spartans rode 23 points from Noah Dendinger, along with four other Spartans scoring varsity career-high totals, as Somerset posted a 66-47 win at Barron.

The Spartans are hoping to feed off the win at Barron with success in this week’s holiday tournament at Glenwood City. The Spartans will face the host team at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The Spartans will play their second tournament game on Friday when they face Clear Lake at 3 p.m.

“It’s a good opportunity for us,” Somerset coach Taylor Germain said of the tournament. Glenwood City has the same record, 1-5, as the Spartans at this point of the season.

If the Spartans can shoot like they did against Barron, they’re a threat to win any game. Among Somerset’s 23 field goals in the game were 11 three-pointers.

The first half the Spartans played at Barron would rank among the best halves the team has played in several years. The shooting was the centerpiece, but the Spartans were performing well in all areas to build up a 41-27 lead by halftime. Dendinger had 15 points by halftime and Ty Madden scored all 10 of his points in the first half.

“We outrebounded them by quite a bit,” Germain said. “Will (Piletich) and (Brennan) Sheridan both did a good job as the primary ball handlers.”

Barron has two good guards, but the play of the Somerset guards at both ends of the court, and against the press, prevented Barron’s guards from being a large factor in the game. Piletich led Somerset with five assists and the team had 18 assists for the game. Sheridan isn’t one of the taller players on the court, but he still managed to chase down a team-high 11 rebounds in the game.

The four Spartans who scored career highs in this game were Piletich (13), Madden (10), Sheridan (9) and Bennett Baillargeon (7).

Germain said the coaches are hoping the win translates into more confident play from the Spartans.

“We’ve seen flashes of improvement, but we hadn’t seen it for a full game. For all 36 minutes, the effort was outstanding.”