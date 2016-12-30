But sometimes you don’t get the ending you expect. After playing clean, efficient ball most of the night, the Tigers had a few turnovers and missed shots in the final minutes that left the door open for River Falls. And with 00.3 left on the clock, River Falls hit the second of two free throws to throw a damper on the Tigers’ hopes for a heart-lifting win, giving the Wildcats a 40-39 win.

The Tigers played an almost flawless first half in building up a 24-17 lead. They were incredibly patient with the ball, yet only committed two turnovers in the half. Tiger coach Rick Montreal had installed a 10-pass possession rule and the Tigers stayed true to the mandate. It not only created open shots for the Tigers, it made it difficult for River Falls to find any sense of offensive rhythm.

River Falls tried to make a run at the Tigers right away in the second half, stealing the ball and going in for layups on the Tigers’ first two possessions to cut the margin to 24-21. The Tigers withstood that charge and maintained a lead of 5-7 points through most of the half. River Falls drained a pair of three-pointers that cut the margin to 35-33 with 5:07 remaining. River Falls then tied the score, but the Tigers answered when Cole Effertz scored off an offensive rebound with 2:44 left.

River Falls got the next two field goals, taking a 39-37 lead with 50 seconds left. The Tigers then used a timeout to set up a play for senior guard Adam Schoepke.

“It was a called set for him to be isolated (on the right side of the court). He found a shot he believed in,” said Tiger coach Rick Montreal.

Schoepke drained the pull-up jumper with 24 seconds left, knotting the score at 39-39. River Falls then held the ball, running an inbounds play with three seconds left on the clock. It resulted in a drive to the basket, with the Tigers forced to foul with three-tenths of a second left on the clock.

While the loss was an immediate punch in the gut to the Tigers, Montreal said the boys have to realize they did some things well in this game. He pointed to the defense of senior guard Jake Weiss as an example. River Falls standout Jason Knotek came into the game averaging 25 points. Weiss held him to 12 points.

Efflertz led the Tigers with 10 points and six rebounds. Schoepke took another step toward full health, finishing with four rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Montreal tried to remind the players that progress has been the team’s focus over the past month.

“We’re so much better than we were in the first game or two. We’re much better defensively, we’re better on the boards, we’re better offensively,” Montreal said.

The Tigers end the 2016 portion of their schedule this Thursday against another Big Rivers Conference team. The Tigers will play at Eau Claire North at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.