New Richmond boys hockey playing in Rochester tournament

Two nights later, the Tigers were hosting Hudson, the top-ranked team in the state. The Tigers found they aren’t yet ready to be ranked at Hudson’s level, losing to the Raiders, 5-0.

This Wednesday through Friday, the Tigers will again be playing in the annual Rochester (Minn.) tournament. The Tigers will face Rochester Century at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Their other opponents will be determined by how they fare in the tournament.

The Tigers return to Middle Border Conference action next Tuesday when they host Baldwin-Woodville at 7 p.m. at the New Richmond Sports Center.

The vast difference in teams within the BRC was shown during the Tigers’ games last week. The Tigers were vastly superior to Menomonie last Tuesday, scoring at least three goals in each period. The Tiger attack was led by junior Nick Johnson, who finished with four goals, three of them coming in the first period.

Also scoring for the Tigers were Stuart Pearson, Jack Pearson, Mikah Kier, Chris Lubow, Blake Kretovics, Dane Swanda and Brady Werner.

Tiger coach Adam Swanda said he was pleased to see Werner score as Werner continues to make the conversion from defense to forward.

“He’s a better fit there,” Swanda said of the move. “He’s a strong kid who’s played a lot of hockey.”

The Tigers outshot Menomonie 41-8 on Tuesday.

The tables weren’t completely turned when the Tigers faced Hudson on Thursday, but it was clear the Tigers weren’t yet competing on an even level with the Raiders on Thursday. The Tigers were outshot 33-11 Thursday. Coach Swanda said that’s partially a reflection of Hudson skating 12 seniors, compared to one senior for the Tigers. Swanda said it also has to do with the mentality the Tigers brought into the game.

“I felt our kids were really on our heels from the start. For the first two periods I thought we were in awe of them,” Swanda said.

Hudson scored twice in the first period and three times in the second period.

Three people who competed in the National Hockey League were in attendance at the game. Former NHL assistant coach Troy Ward is an assistant coach for the Tigers. Davis Drewiske, a former NHL defenseman, is now an assistant coach at Hudson. Former NHL forward Dean Talafous, Hudson’s former head coach, was also in attendance.

The Tigers are playing in Rochester this week. On Wednesday, the Tigers defeated Rochester Century, 3-2. That was followed by a 5-2 loss against Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday. The Tigers are scheduled to face Rochester Mayo at 4 p.m. on Friday.