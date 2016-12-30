Melloy has been the only head coach the New Richmond boys program has known, building it from square one to one of the top four Division 2 programs in the state in his 12 years with the program. But there won’t be a 13th year. Melloy’s resignation was approved at the Dec. 20 meeting of the New Richmond Board of Education. Melloy cited increasing family and business responsibilities as his reasons for giving up the position he put so much energy into building.

When Melloy was hired as the first Tiger program more than a decade ago, he took over a rough and tumble group of players who were long on energy but short on refined soccer skills. Melloy knew what it took to build a top program. He played at St. Paul Academy, which was annually a Top 25 program in the nation when he was in high school. After graduation, Melloy served four seasons as a junior varsity coach at SPA.

Melloy wasn’t out to make friends when he started the program, coaching with an eye on the long-term success of the program.

“I ruled with an iron fist to straighten out the attitudes. I pushed them hard. It was for the fitness, but it was more for the mentality,” Melloy said.

The Tiger program quickly became a solid, respected program. The Tigers annually ranked among the top teams in the Middle Border Conference. Melloy said he felt the 2014 and 2015 Tigers were also capable of reaching the state tournament, but the team’s hopes were shot down by injuries both times.

This year, the Tigers had the best depth in the program’s history, along with the most skill throughout the starting lineup. The Tigers tore through the opposition all through the WIAA tournaments, defeating Marshfield 4-1 to win the program’s first sectional championship.

While Melloy was clearly emotional at the sectional title game, he deflected attention about his years of building the program to one that is recognized around the state.

“It wasn’t about me,” Melloy said. “I just wanted to help the kids get to the pinnacle and see what it is all about. I had those experiences. Those are life-lasting moments they’ll never forget.”

At state, the Tigers lost a 2-1 decision against Elkhorn. The Tigers played most of the game without leading scorer Adam Schoepke, who had suffered an injury in the win over Marshfield.

“We did everything right in the game we played,” Melloy said of the state results.

Melloy knew from the start of the season that this was going to be his last with the Tigers and there were times the finality did hit him.

“It was pretty emotional. I definitely teared up several times during the season and I don’t usually do that,” Melloy said.

Melloy’s brand of coaching is unique in this day and age. There was plenty of tough love, but Melloy also acted as a counselor and mentor for many of his players.

“I didn’t do everything by the book, I did what I thought was right,” Melloy said. “The only thing I’ll miss is the kids and the opportunity to impact their lives and give them a little guidance.”