    Tuesday's Results: New Richmond boys hockey, hoops defeat Baldwin-Woodville

    By Dave Newman Today at 10:11 a.m.
    New Richmond's Grant Riemenschneider (10) drives down the lane during the second half of the Tigers' 63-43 win over Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday.

    The New Richmond boys hockey team won a showdown with Baldwin-Woodville for the Middle Border Conference lead on Tuesday, while the Tiger boys basketball team also scored a win over B-W on Tuesday.

    Baldwin-Woodville's hockey team came into Tuesday's game with an undefeated record but that didn't impress the Tigers. New Richmond dominated all aspects of the game in defeating the Blackhawks 5-0. Nick Johnson scored three of the Tiger goals, with Chris Lubow and Blake Kretovics also scoring. The Tigers outshot the Blackhawks, 48-13.

    The New Richmond boys basketball overcame a few shaky stretches to defeat Baldwin-Woodville, 63-43. The Tigers had four players score in double figures, with Ryan Jansen scoring 13, Adam Schoepke 12 and Gavin Brown and Jake Weiss 10 each.

    In other action Tuesday:

    -- The New Richmond girls basketball team lost at Baldwin-Woodville, 52-37.

    -- The St. Croix Central girls basketball team rolled past Ellsworth, 61-35.

    -- Somerset's girls basketball team had no problems at Prescott, winning 77-41.

    -- The St. Croix Central boys basketball team lost a barn-burner at Elk Mound, 50-49.

    Dave Newman
