Tuesday's Results: New Richmond boys hockey, hoops defeat Baldwin-Woodville
The New Richmond boys hockey team won a showdown with Baldwin-Woodville for the Middle Border Conference lead on Tuesday, while the Tiger boys basketball team also scored a win over B-W on Tuesday.
Baldwin-Woodville's hockey team came into Tuesday's game with an undefeated record but that didn't impress the Tigers. New Richmond dominated all aspects of the game in defeating the Blackhawks 5-0. Nick Johnson scored three of the Tiger goals, with Chris Lubow and Blake Kretovics also scoring. The Tigers outshot the Blackhawks, 48-13.
The New Richmond boys basketball overcame a few shaky stretches to defeat Baldwin-Woodville, 63-43. The Tigers had four players score in double figures, with Ryan Jansen scoring 13, Adam Schoepke 12 and Gavin Brown and Jake Weiss 10 each.
In other action Tuesday:
-- The New Richmond girls basketball team lost at Baldwin-Woodville, 52-37.
-- The St. Croix Central girls basketball team rolled past Ellsworth, 61-35.
-- Somerset's girls basketball team had no problems at Prescott, winning 77-41.
-- The St. Croix Central boys basketball team lost a barn-burner at Elk Mound, 50-49.