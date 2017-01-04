Baldwin-Woodville's hockey team came into Tuesday's game with an undefeated record but that didn't impress the Tigers. New Richmond dominated all aspects of the game in defeating the Blackhawks 5-0. Nick Johnson scored three of the Tiger goals, with Chris Lubow and Blake Kretovics also scoring. The Tigers outshot the Blackhawks, 48-13.

The New Richmond boys basketball overcame a few shaky stretches to defeat Baldwin-Woodville, 63-43. The Tigers had four players score in double figures, with Ryan Jansen scoring 13, Adam Schoepke 12 and Gavin Brown and Jake Weiss 10 each.

In other action Tuesday:

-- The New Richmond girls basketball team lost at Baldwin-Woodville, 52-37.

-- The St. Croix Central girls basketball team rolled past Ellsworth, 61-35.

-- Somerset's girls basketball team had no problems at Prescott, winning 77-41.

-- The St. Croix Central boys basketball team lost a barn-burner at Elk Mound, 50-49.