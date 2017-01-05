The Spartans rallied from a 24-7 deficit in the first half to win at Rice Lake last Tuesday, 52-50. Two nights later the Spartans played at unbeaten Bloomer. This was renewal of a rivalry that dates back to fourth grade. Bloomer hit several free throws in the final seconds to push this tight game to a 56-46 final margin.

These groups of Somerset and Bloomer girls have been clashing for tournament titles since they were fourth graders in the Great Northern Basketball League. At the high school level, the two teams have split in their four meetings. There is one chance where the two teams could meet again to break their tie.

“It would be fitting if it could come down to the sectional final,” pondered Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg, saying the only way the two teams could meet again is if they both advance to the sectional title game.

The Rice Lake and Bloomer games were dramatically different in how the Spartans performed, especially defensively. Both teams have top quality post players. Once Somerset got its defense figured out, it did extremely well against Rice Lake’s pair of post players. But the inability to stop Bloomer post Sierra Raine was Somerset’s undoing. Raine scored 17 points, 13 of them coming in the second half.

“In the second half, their big (Raine) ate us alive,” Lindenberg said. “Our help-side defense that was so great against Rice Lake was non-existent.”

Somerset led 31-29 at halftime after both teams played a wide-open style in the first half. Bloomer slowed the game down in the second half, getting the ball to Raine as often as possible.

Somerset was led in scoring by Tori Martell with 23 points. Fifteen of those came on three-pointers in the first half.

Avery Gunther finished the game with 10 points and Kaitlyn Struemke scored nine points.

The Rice Lake win was a game that showed the Spartans are fully capable of defending tall post players. Rice Lake’s tandem of Ella Ellenson and Sam Soley combined for 23 points but nearly all of them came in the first half. Rice Lake built a 24-7 lead before the Spartans started chipping away at the lead. By halftime, the Spartans had the margin down to 31-27.

Lindenberg said he was extremely pleased to see how the Spartans took Rice Lake’s best punch at the start of the game, then recovered to turn the game in their direction. Rice Lake has one of the tallest teams in western Wisconsin, with two starters standing 6-2 and two more players who are six feet tall.

Lindenberg credited Struemke and Haley Bassett for neutralizing Rice Lake’s post players, by preventing them from getting the ball anywhere along the base line.

The second half was close the entire way. Rice Lake took a three-point lead with six minutes left. Somerset then regained the lead. Martell hit a pair of free throws and Anna Rybacki hit a pair of shots, off assists from Martell and Bassett.

Three-point shooting also helped the Spartans get back into the game. The Spartans went 8-21 from beyond the arc while Rice Lake was 4-15. Martell and Abbie Rivard both were 3-7 on their three-point attempts. Martell led the Spartans with 17 points and Rivard scored 10 points. Gunther added nine points. Struemke and Bassett both accounted for five rebounds to lead the Spartans. Bassett also contributed four steals.

The Spartans are now back into their Middle Border Conference schedule. Their next game will be played at home, when they host Ellsworth next Tuesday.