The Spartans faced a double-digit deficit late in the first half, but played much more sharply in the second half to overtake Glenwood City, 49-45. The Spartans ran up against a sharp young Clear Lake team in the second round of the tournament on Friday, losing 67-22.

It was by no means a pretty performance that led to the win against Glenwood City, particularly in the first half. The Spartans trailed 28-16 late in the first half, but hit the final seven points of the first half to cut the margin to 28-23. The final points of the half were a three-pointer at the buzzer by Will Piletich.

Somerset guard Brennan Sheridan opened the second half with a three-pointer and it was a battle from there. The Spartans took their first lead at 43-41 when Ty Madden scored off an offensive rebound with 3:05 left in the game, but the Hilltoppers quickly re-tied the score.

Somerset took the lead for good when Piletich hit a three-pointer with two minutes left on the clock. Free throws from Noah Dendinger and Bennett Baillargeon iced the win for the Spartans.

The Spartans found most of their older players in foul trouble in the first half, meaning the Spartans had to rely on the young players and they were up to the challenge. The guard trio of Piletich, Sheridan and Madden played with poise on the perimeter. Freshman Mason Cook played significant minutes under the basket and showed he’s improved dramatically since the start of the season.

Somerset coach Taylor Germain said Glenwood City stayed in a 2-3 zone defense throughout the game, so the Spartans knew what to expect. Especially in the second half, the Spartans were able to find seams in the zone, leading to six successful three-pointers in the game.

Dendinger led the Spartans with 20 points in the win. Most of his points came on cuts to the basket with the Spartans feeding him the ball when he was one the move. Sheridan finished with nine points.

Germain said the biggest factor that swung the game in Somerset’s favor was defense.

“We played more fundamentally sound defense in the second half,” Germain said, as the Spartans adjusted to take away the shots that were producing most of the Hilltoppers points. Those adjustments resulted in the Spartans holding Glenwood City to 17 points in the second half.

In Friday’s action, the Spartans weren’t able to put up any fight against Clear Lake. The Warriors are one of the leaders of the Lakeland Conference and they put the Spartans away early.

“The sophomore group they have is really impressive. They have a really bright future,” Germain said of Clear Lake.

Two home games are on the Spartans’ schedule in the upcoming days. They will host Middle Border Conference leading Prescott this Friday. The Spartans will play a non-conference game next Monday when they host St. Croix Falls.