Elmore speaks about University of Minnesota football boycott
Somerset native Gaelin Elmore was one of the handful of University of Minnesota football players who led the team's decison to consider boycotting December's Holiday Bowl appearance over the suspension of 10 players on sexual assault charges.
Elmore has spoken to the St. Paul Pioneer Press on the players' handling of the situation and the backlash that was created. Here is the link to that story:
http://www.twincities.com/2017/01/05/why-did-the-gophers-boycott-a-team-...