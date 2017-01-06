Search
    Elmore speaks about University of Minnesota football boycott

    By Dave Newman Today at 11:01 a.m.
    Gaelin Elmore is a junior defensive end on the University of Minnesota Gophers football team.

    Somerset native Gaelin Elmore was one of the handful of University of Minnesota football players who led the team's decison to consider boycotting December's Holiday Bowl appearance over the suspension of 10 players on sexual assault charges.

    Elmore has spoken to the St. Paul Pioneer Press on the players' handling of the situation and the backlash that was created. Here is the link to that story:

    http://www.twincities.com/2017/01/05/why-did-the-gophers-boycott-a-team-...

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
