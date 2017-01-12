Reaching the finals for the Spartans were Josh Maack at 113 pounds, Steven Moncada at 126 and Jared Grahovac at 132.

Maack pinned his way to the finals at 113, where he met Clear Lake’s Cori Engebretson, who won 11-3. The loss drops Maacks record to 17-3, while Engebretson is 16-1.

Likewise, Moncada had little trouble reaching the 126-pound finals. There he faced unbeaten Mike Smith of Amery, who won with a pin late in the first period. The loss leaves Moncada with a 15-5 record.

Somerset coach Ali Peterson said he’s working with Moncada to slow down a bit because he sometimes tries to rush situations.

“Steven had a nice tournament, we’re just not quite ready for Smith yet,” Peterson said.

Grahovac recorded a nice pin over Clear Lake’s George Paulzine to reach the finals at 132. It was his second time facing La Crosse Central’s Jake Obert in the tournament. He competed much better the second time around, losing 11-2.

“The kid’s motor and heart never stops,” Peterson said of Grahovac’s effort in the finals.

Third place finishers for the Spartans on Saturday were Nick Kearns at 120, Nick Bushinger at 138 and Garret Hecht at 160. Zeb Rivard at 285 was the Spartans’ only fourth place finisher.

This was the Spartans’ second time wrestling at New Richmond in three days, after the two teams locked into a highly entertaining dual match on Thursday night. New Richmond held off a late Somerset charge to win the match, 38-30. Somerset won six of the 11 matches that were actually wrestled.

The match started on the right foot for the Spartans, with Hecht getting a pin in the 160-pound bout. New Richmond then got on a roll, building up a 30-6 lead before the Spartans stormed back.

Wins from Maack, Moncada and Grahovac got the margin down to 33-21. New Richmond then got a win at 138 pounds, before Preston Anez and Austin Anez won the final two matches for the Spartans.

For both teams, one of the highlights of the night was how younger wrestlers battled the top teams from the opposition. Bushinger drew New Richmond state medalist Bryce Younger and didn’t allow a pin, doing the same thing when they met on Saturday.

“Nick doesn’t give anything away easy,” Peterson said.

The Spartans look to return to the Middle Border Conference win column this Thursday when they host Amery. This will be a match where the Spartan parents, seniors, staff and youth are all honored.