New Richmond hockey to host Amery on Thursday

The Tigers controlled all the action on the ice in this game. The Tigers led 1-0 after the first period on a rebound goal from Nick Johnson. The damage could have been much worse, if not for the sharp play of B-W goaltender Bryan Bresina. The Tigers outshot Baldwin-Woodville 15-2 in the first period. That trend would continue with the Tigers finishing with a 48-13 advantage in shots on goal.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead six minutes into the second period on a goal by Blake Kretovics.

Johnson was the best player on the ice, using his power to drive to the net and amass quality scoring chances. That was most clear when Baldwin-Woodville took a five-minute major. The Tigers scored three power play goals in a 1:34 span. Johnson scored the first two of those goals, with Chris Lubow scoring the third.

Tiger coach Adam Swanda said Lubow and the rest of the team’s defensemen excelled in that game at being patient with the puck.

Over the weekend the Tigers ventured across the state for a pair of games against Bay Port and Neenah. Neither went according to plans, with the Tigers dropping both games, which dropped their season record to 8-6.

Friday’s game at Bay Port started well for the Tigers, as they built a 2-0 lead early in the second period. Cole Thomas scored the only goal of the first period, a short-hander off an assist from Johnson. Johnson scored an unassisted goal 2:27 into the second period.

The game was played on a larger sheet of ice than the Tigers are accustomed to seeing. Having to cover that extra footage, plus missing several players due to injury and illness, got the Tigers in trouble. Bay Port scored three times in the second period and twice more in the third to take command of the game.

Center was a position where the Tigers were tested over the weekend. Second line center Stuart Pearson and third line center Eric Langer saw limited ice time due to injuries. The coaches brought three junior varsity players up for the weekend trip. Tiger coach Adam Swanda said JV player Jens Christensen was one of the bright spots in his first varsity game.

Christensen and fellow callups Zach Swiggum and Gabe Bottolfson saw regular shifts in Saturday’s game at Neenah. Getting them experience was one of the few redeeming threads the coaches could find in a 7-1 loss. The Tigers only goal was scored by Lubow on the power play in the second period, cutting Neenah’s lead to 4-1.

“We were on our heels from start to finish,” Swanda said. “Neenah was really strong on the puck,” an area where Swanda said the Tigers need to get better.

Next up for the Tigers are a pair of Middle Border Conference home games. The Tigers will host Amery on Thursday and the Regis-Altoona-McDonell co-op team next Tuesday.