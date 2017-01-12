Younger was the only Tiger to win a championship on Saturday. The Tigers finished third among the eight teams in the tournament, behind Clear Lake and River Falls.

Younger was the champion in the 138-pound bracket on Saturday. In the previous two seasons, he was the champion at 132 pounds. Younger won the 120-pound bracket as a freshman.

Younger tore through his weight class like a man on a mission on Saturday. His closest match was in the finals, where he beat Clear Lake’s Nick Sempf 13-3. Sempf is no slouch, carrying a 14-3 record. Younger now stands at 20-1 for the season.

The only other Tiger to reach the NRI finals on Saturday was senior Nathan Fehlen at 170 pounds. Fehlen (17-6) lost to Tyler Johnson of River Falls in the finals, 5-2. To reach the finals, Fehlen recorded three pins and a technical fall win.

Third place finishes for the Tigers in the tournament came from Matt Harle at 106, Dylan Minke at 145 and Brett Jensen at 285. Five other Tigers took fourth place in their weight class, meaning 10 of the 12 Tigers who competed on Saturday finished in the top four in their weight class.

The Tigers won a dual match against Somerset last Thursday that was filled with intensely fought matches. The Tigers were able to finish the night with a 38-30 win, improving their Middle Border Conference record to 2-2.

The match started at 160 pounds. Somerset won the opening bout, but the Tigers earned six points in each of the next five classes to lead 30-6. Nathan Fehlen started that run with a pin at 170 pounds. The Tigers also received three forfeits in that stretch. The most entertaining match of the evening came at 285 pounds, where New Richmond’s Dayton Dodge and Somerset’s Zeb Rivard slugged it out for more than six minutes. The match was tied 6-6 after six minutes. Thirty seconds into the overtime, Dodge was able to lock Rivard into a headlock and throw him to his back, getting the pin at the 6:45 mark.

Somerset’s strength is in its lower weights. The Tigers got a key win to break that up when Brandon Dennis scored a 6-1 win at 120 pounds. Somerset drew back within 12 points at 33-21, but Bryce Younger’s technical fall win at 138 pounds locked up the team victory for the Tigers.

Even in the bouts that weren’t close, every wrestler was giving everything they had. New Richmond’s Caeden Henning and Joe Powers were great examples of that. They faced two of Somerset’s most experienced wrestlers and had to fight off pins several times. Between them, they saved the Tigers three team points.

Tiger coach Jeff Swanson said the less experienced wrestlers knew the importance of their matches on Thursday.

“We told kids to just survive and some of them did. We thought (the final outcome) might come down to those points,” Swanson said.

The Tigers will be back in the Thursday-Saturday schedule this week. They will wrestle at MBC leader Ellsworth on Thursday before competing in a tournament at Elk River, Minn., on Saturday.