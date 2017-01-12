Somerset boys basketball proves plenty against Prescott

Prescott was able to overtake the Spartans in the middle of the first half, but the Spartans never quit trying for the upset, losing 82-69.

The Spartans are still looking for their first MBC win, but this game sent out alarms all over the conference that the Spartans are capable of giving every team a battle.

This game also showed the Spartans are getting better at recovering after taking their opponent’s best shot. After Somerset built its 16-8 lead, Prescott went on a 24-2 run to take a 32-18 lead. Prescott was getting most of its points in transition in that stretch. Especially in the second half, the Spartans did a much better job of taking away Prescott’s transition game.

At halftime, Prescott led 48-31. Somerset opened the second half with eight straight points and the Spartans kept nipping at the Cards’ heels the rest of the night.

Somerset coach Taylor Germain praised his team’s defensive effort against 7-1 Prescott center Owen Hamilton, limiting Hamilton to 18 points for the night. Where the Spartans had more trouble was stopping Prescott’s guards from penetrating to the basket. Prescott’s trio of starting guards finished with 41 points.

“Prescott is a tough team to stop, but if we play better in the defensive end, we have a chance to get an upset,” Germain said about future Spartan games. “We have to do a better job of (making opponent’s guards) take tougher shots.”

Germain also spoke about seeking more consistency from the Spartan offense. When they’ve been on, their capable of posting big points, like the 66 scored against Barron and the 69 against Prescott. But the 22 points scored against Clear Lake, plus nights of 31 and 32 points in MBC losses, shows that the offense has run hot or cold. Fast starts seem to be critical for the Spartans. The 16 points in the first four minutes on Friday including four three-pointers. They finished with 12 successful three-pointers for the game.

Senior Noah Dendinger had an outstanding offensive night, showing the ability to score from the post and the perimeter. He finished with a game-high 29 points. He was joined in double figures by Will Piletich with 15 points and Bennett Baillargeon with 11 points.

The next four opponents for the Spartans will all be from the MBC. The next two are on the road. They will be played at New Richmond this Thursday and at Ellsworth next Tuesday.