Somerset hockey to play at RAM (Altoona) on Thursday

After a recent stretch where the Spartans lost four of five games, mostly due to a subpar effort in the defensive zone, the Spartans were more committed to defensive success last week. Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson has been reiterating the importance of defense in the Spartans’ success. In seven of the team’s nine wins, the Spartans have allowed one goal or shut out their opponent.

The 5-1 win over River Falls was the second win for the Spartans in two weeks against the Wildcats. Both games went similarly. River Falls had almost no chances to score as the Spartans maintained puck possession for long stretches in the Wildcats’ end of the rink.

It took the Spartans a period to get rolling, mainly because of three penalties in the first period. In the second period, the Spartans got it all figured out, peppering the River Falls goal with 24 shots.

Gilkerson said the Spartan defensemen did a good job of moving laterally along the offensive blue line to create shooting lanes. River Falls concentrates its efforts on blocking shots, but the Spartans showed they’ve figured out that tactic.

The Spartans took charge of the game early in the second period with two goals, 21 seconds apart. Alex Lahde scored the first goal. The second came when Austin Larson fed a lead pass ahead to Eli Tuttle for a breakaway goal.

“The last few games Eli and (linemate Jake) Heyer have stepped it up. They’re doing the little things that matter,” Gilkerson said.

The Spartans got a goal late in the second period from Jackson Haukom to make the score 3-1. Lahde and Heyer scored in the third period.

Saturday’s game was a fast-paced contest where the Spartans were able to get into a rhythm. Gilkerson said he felt it was one of the team’s “most complete efforts” of the season.

The Spartans scored the only goal of the first period. Jack Peterson got the puck ahead to Tuttle, who skated up the right side. Tuttle threaded a pass to Heyer, who was able to score from the high slot.

Northland Pines scored the only goal of the second period, despite the Spartans leading in shots, 21-9, by the end of the second period.

Heyer got the go-ahead goal, scoring off a rebound two minutes into the third period. The Spartans added an insurance goal with 5:18 remaining. Jack Lambert made a pretty pass to find Hunter Hartwick on the back door for the goal.

More and more players are making an impact in the scoring for the Spartans. Gilkerson said that’s a good sign for continued success, because opponents can’t focus all their defensive attention toward one line.

The Spartans have two Middle Border Conference games coming up, both on the road. The Spartans will skate at Altoona on Thursday, against the Regis-Altoona-McDonell cooperative team. The Spartans will skate at Siren next Tuesday against the WSFLG co-op squad.