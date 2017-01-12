New Richmond boys basketball hosts Somerset Thursday

But it’s easier to give praise after a win. And that’s what happened in the opening game of 2017. The Tigers kept Baldwin-Woodville scoreless for more than five minutes to start the game, rolling up a lead as big as 21-4. B-W was never able to get closer than six points, with the Tigers putting together a closing flurry to finish with a 63-43 victory.

The win gives the Tigers a 2-7 overall record, but the Tigers now stand at 2-2 in the Middle Border Conference. B-W is 1-7 with an 0-3 MBC mark.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said he planned to begin rotating out the starters several minutes into the game. But he said the starters were playing so well, he let them stay on the court as a group for a much longer span. He then did a five-for-five substitution, with the bench players continuing to play with the intensity the starters brought to the game.

“It validated what we’ve been doing on defense,” Montreal said of the team’s strong start, as the team works to create an identity around its defense.

Among the important positives for the Tigers was the fact four different players scored in double figures. Ryan Jansen led the team with 13 points, Adam Schoepke scored 12 points and Jake Weiss and Gavin Brown both finished with 10 points.

If there was an uplifting stretch for the Tigers in the second half, it was supplied by Weiss When the Tiger offense was bogging down early in the second half, Weiss hit a pair of three-pointers from the corner to re-energize the team. He scored the next Tiger hoop on a drive to the basket. He then forced a turnover by hustling to dive for a free ball.

“Jake was the stabilizer of the game. He played a good floor game and showed some leadership,” Montreal said.

The coaches are becoming less forgiving of mistakes. There were stretches of the second half where turnovers and rebounds became an issue for the Tigers. Those players were quickly replaced, as the coaches use playing time as the reward for clean play. The Tigers took great care of the ball in the first half, with three turnovers, but the turnover count grew by 10 in the second half.

“I don’t want to be an ultimatum coach, but taking care of the ball and rebounding carry a premium,” Montreal said.

Two players who saw their game time increase in this game were Brown and Blake Getschel, the team’s reserve post players. Getschel came through with four rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots. Brown finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three steals.

“Gavin had by far his best game as a Tiger. Blake and Gavin were both exceptional off the bench,” Montreal said.

The Tigers continue their conference schedule this Thursday with a home game against Somerset. The Tigers will travel to Amery next Tuesday.