Thursday's Results: Somerset boys basketball shocks New Richmond in OT, 46-45
A busy night of sports action Thursday was highlighted by the boys basketball bash between New Richmond and Somerset.
New Richmond played an awful first half, trailing 28-11 at halftime. New Richmond battled back, sending the game into overtime at 40-40.
In overtime, Somerset junior Bennett Baillargeon hit a three-pointer that put the Spartans ahead for good, with Somerset winning 46-45.
Noah Dendinger led Somerset with 24 points. Adam Schoepke was New Richmond's top scorer with 21 points.
In other scores reported Thursday:
-- The New Richmond boys hockey team rolled past Amery, 9-3.
-- The Somerset hockey team went to Altoona and scored an 8-1 win over the RAM co-op team.
-- The St. Croix Central boys basketball team scored a 59-49 win at Osceola.
-- The St. Croix Central wrestling team earned its first Middle Border Conference win of the season, beating Osceola 39-30.
-- The Somerset wrestling team won in front of a home crowd, edging Amery, 40-38.