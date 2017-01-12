Search
    Thursday's Results: Somerset boys basketball shocks New Richmond in OT, 46-45

    By Dave Newman on Jan 12, 2017 at 10:04 p.m.

    A busy night of sports action Thursday was highlighted by the boys basketball bash between New Richmond and Somerset.

    New Richmond played an awful first half, trailing 28-11 at halftime. New Richmond battled back, sending the game into overtime at 40-40.

    In overtime, Somerset junior Bennett Baillargeon hit a three-pointer that put the Spartans ahead for good, with Somerset winning 46-45.

    Noah Dendinger led Somerset with 24 points. Adam Schoepke was New Richmond's top scorer with 21 points.

    In other scores reported Thursday:

    -- The New Richmond boys hockey team rolled past Amery, 9-3.

    -- The Somerset hockey team went to Altoona and scored an 8-1 win over the RAM co-op team.

    -- The St. Croix Central boys basketball team scored a 59-49 win at Osceola.

    -- The St. Croix Central wrestling team earned its first Middle Border Conference win of the season, beating Osceola 39-30.

    -- The Somerset wrestling team won in front of a home crowd, edging Amery, 40-38.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
