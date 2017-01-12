In overtime, Somerset junior Bennett Baillargeon hit a three-pointer that put the Spartans ahead for good, with Somerset winning 46-45.

Noah Dendinger led Somerset with 24 points. Adam Schoepke was New Richmond's top scorer with 21 points.

In other scores reported Thursday:

-- The New Richmond boys hockey team rolled past Amery, 9-3.

-- The Somerset hockey team went to Altoona and scored an 8-1 win over the RAM co-op team.

-- The St. Croix Central boys basketball team scored a 59-49 win at Osceola.

-- The St. Croix Central wrestling team earned its first Middle Border Conference win of the season, beating Osceola 39-30.

-- The Somerset wrestling team won in front of a home crowd, edging Amery, 40-38.