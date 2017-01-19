New Richmond boys hockey prepping for stretch run

Hudson appears to have clearly locked up the top seed in the sectional bracket. But the differentiation for the other upper seeds still leaves room for all these teams to make their claim. The next four games are their final games against sectional opponents.

Tiger coach Adam Swanda said a key for the Tigers in their final stretch of the season will be finding more players who can contribute consistently in the scoring column. Junior Nick Johnson has developed into a top quality goal scorer. He has put 19 pucks in the net, more than twice any other Tiger this season. Swanda said he is looking at forwards Stuart Pearson, Blake Kretovics, Dylan Marty, Cole Thomas and Brady Werner as the best possibilities to up their goal production.

Swanda said he’s also looking for more offensive-minded play from the defensemen. Chris Lubow and Mikah Kier made a number of rushes in games early in the season that led to scoring chances.

“We’re trying to get them engaged in the rush,” Swanda said of the defensemen.

The Tigers are coming off a game where they showed plenty of scoring ability, a 9-3 win over Amery at the New Richmond Sports Center last Thursday.

The Tigers put 46 shots on goal against Amery’s standout freshman goalie Ethan Mork. It wasn’t until the Tigers’ 19th shot that they were able to get a puck past Mork.

“He’s a pretty good little goalie,” Swanda said.

That goal came from Johnson, his first of two for the night. Once Johnson scored, the Tigers put up four goals in a span of 2:02 late in the first period.

Noah Towberman also had two goals in Thursday’s game, his first multi-goal game at the varsity level. Pearson, Kretovics, Werner, Dane Swanda and Garrett Thomas also scored for the Tigers. For Thomas, a freshman defenseman, it was his first varsity goal.

Jake Erickson worked the first two periods in goal for the Tigers, allowing one goal, with Max Davis handling the third period.

The Tigers’ next game will be the makeup of the game postponed recently against WSFLG. It will be made up this Saturday. The game will be played at 1 p.m. at the Grantsburg Ice Arena (this is a time change, it had been previously set at 3 p.m.). The Tigers will also be on the road next Tuesday, playing at Somerset. The Tigers lead the Middle Border Conference standings with a 5-0 record, with Somerset in second place at 5-1.