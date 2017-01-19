New Richmond is a vastly more experienced team than Somerset, with seven seniors compared to the two seniors the Spartans carry. But for much of Thursday’s game, the Spartans were the team playing within the team framework.That was especially clear in the first half. The Spartans gradually kept building upon their lead. By halftime the lead grew to 28-11 and, when Noah Dendinger hit a three-pointer to open the second half, the Spartans lead grew as high as 20 points.

New Richmond showed its experience edge in the second half, gradually chipping away at the Spartans’ lead. Twice, the Tigers were able to tie the Spartans, but the Spartans never gave up the lead in regulation. The game was tied 40-40 heading into regulation.

New Richmond scored the first points of the overtime, but the Spartans struck back on a hoop from Dendinger. The Spartans took the lead for good when junior Bennett Baillargeon drained a three-pointers with 1:15 remaining. Dendinger hit a free throw with 15 seconds left to expand the margin to four. New Richmond hit a three-pointer with :03 left on the clock.

New Richmond was highly disappointed by its first half production. Somerset coach Taylor Germain said the Spartan defense was a reason behind that low output.

“We played good team defense. We forced them out of their rhythm,” Germain said. “We made them take difficult shots and we rebounded really well.”

Dendinger has been one of the leading scorers in the MBC in recent games. The Spartans have found ways to best use his versatile skills.

“He’s a tough matchup,” Germain explained. “He can play outside and inside. He’s embraced the role, he likes to do both. He’s a student of the game.”

Baillargeon is a player who is making a bigger contribution in every game. Defense and rebounding were his early assets, with his offense making steady gains, including Friday’s deciding shot. Germain said it’s Baillargeon’s biggest shot since he hit a game-winner in seventh grade.

“He’s definitely getting more confidence. He had probably one of his best rebounding nights,” Germain said.

Freshman Mason Cook also came through with big play in the post, finishing with eight points. Germain said Cook has become a key reserve for the Spartans, playing every position except point guard.

The Spartans nearly had another win last Monday, losing at home to St. Croix Falls, 57-55. The Saints are 7-1 and lead the Lakeland West Conference.

Somerset is developing a reputation as a lethal perimeter shooting team. That was the case in this game, with the Spartans draining 11 three-pointers. That was led by Brennan Sheridan, who hit 7-8 attempts to finish with 21 points. He fell one short of the school record of eight three-pointers held by Jack Emmert.

Dendinger also finished with 21 points against the Saints.

Somerset led through most of the second half, only to see the Saints take the lead in the final minutes. The Spartans tied the game at 55-55 when Sheridan hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left. St. Croix was able to set up an inbounds play that resulted in the winning score.

The catalyst behind the Spartan offense in this game was sophomore point guard Michael Piletich, who had a career-high nine assists. Against New Richmond, he had a career-high 12 rebounds.

The Spartans continue their MBC schedule this Friday, when they host Amery.