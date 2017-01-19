Dance teams dazzle at 2017 Middle Border Conference meet

The New Richmond dance team performed with its usual precision and accuracy. The Tigers were the champions of the kick division, while taking second place in the pom division. Earning first team All-Middle Border Conference honors for the Tigers were Ellie Glorvigen and Maddie Yehlik.

“Kick has always been our strength and we take a lot of pride in that but now we are focused on regionals,” said New Richmond coach Ali Sirek.

New Richmond High School will again be the site for the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom competition, which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Somerset dance team also earned first and second place finishes at the conference meet. The Spartans were champions in the hip hop division. Their second place finish came in the kick division.

Three Somerset dancers competed as individuals. Gabbie Vogel won the conference championship with her solo routine. Joely Mart placed fourth in the solo performances, with Lacey Quist.

“They have been working very hard practicing almost every day,” Somerset coach Annie Cribb said of her team’s success.

The St. Croix Central dance team competed in the pom and hip hop divisions. The Panthers took third place in the hip hop competition, along with placing fourth in the pom division.

Meghan Weatherly and MiKenna LaVenture performed solo routines at the meet. Elisa Thoen and Liz Brandvold performed a duet and Josie Armagost, Ariana Carrasco and Brianna Rolling performed a trio routine.