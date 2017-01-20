Recommended for you

Somerset's girls used balanced scoring to produce the win. Abbie Rivard led the Spartans with 13 points. Kaitlyn Struemke scored 12 points and Haley Bassett 11 for the Spartans. Lorin Bauer led New Richmond with 12 points and Kate Miller scored 10 points.

In other action on Friday:

-- The New Richmond boys basketball team lost at Prescott, 77-51;

-- The Somerset boys basketball team lost on its home court to Amery, 47-36;

-- The St. Croix Central boys basketball team had a successful night, defeating Baldwin-Woodville, 48-34.

-- The Somerset boys hockey team lost at Antigo, 4-3.