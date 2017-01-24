Recommended for you

Stuart Pearson scored the only goal of the first period. The score remained 1-0 until the third, when the Tigers got goals from Dylan Marty, Nick Johnson and Chris Lubow.

The Somerset girls basketball team also moved closer toward an MBC title, beating Osceola 61-47 on Tuesday.

Here are other results from Tuesday:

-- The New Richmond boys basketball team lost to Osceola, 61-52.

-- The New Richmond girls basketball lost at Ellsworth, 57-53.

-- The St. Croix Central girls basketball team lost at Amery, 52-43.