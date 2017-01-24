Search
    Tuesday's Results: New Richmond boys hockey shuts out Somerset

    By Dave Newman on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:42 p.m.

    The New Richmond boys hockey team took a big step toward the Middle Border Conference championship on Tuesday night.

    The Tigers went to Somerset and posted a 4-0 win over the Spartans. The Tiger boys now hold a two-game lead in the Middle Border Conference standings.

    Stuart Pearson scored the only goal of the first period. The score remained 1-0 until the third, when the Tigers got goals from Dylan Marty, Nick Johnson and Chris Lubow.

    The Somerset girls basketball team also moved closer toward an MBC title, beating Osceola 61-47 on Tuesday.

    Here are other results from Tuesday:

    -- The New Richmond boys basketball team lost to Osceola, 61-52.

    -- The New Richmond girls basketball lost at Ellsworth, 57-53.

    -- The St. Croix Central girls basketball team lost at Amery, 52-43. 

