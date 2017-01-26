Somerset wrestlers almost complete historic comeback

The Spartans trailed 33-6, then made one of the most inspired comebacks in years. The team decision came down to the final match. Somerset’s Ethan Wegscheider won by a major decision, but he couldn’t get the pin the Spartans needed to win. The comeback fell one point short, with B-W winning 36-35.

Somerset will complete its MBC dual meet schedule this Thursday with a match at St. Croix Central. The Spartans’ final regular season event is Friday, when they compete in an eight-team dual match tournament at Menomonie.

Somerset got the opening win in last Thursday’s match, with Peter Lepper earning a pin into the 182-pound bout, where this match opened. Baldwin-Woodville then got the decision in the next six matches, including three forfeits, driving the Hawks to a 33-6 lead.

That’s when Somerset began its march back. The comeback started at 126 pounds, where Steven Moncada needed a third period takedown to get a 6-5 win over Jordan Bonte. The momentum started to build when Jared Grahovac earned an 11-3 win for the Spartans in the 132-pound class. B-W got its final win at 138 pounds, but Somerset’s Nick Bushinger fought hard to minimize the damage, losing 7-2.

The Anez cousins then posted pins as the intensity in the gym raised rapidly, in what was probably the largest crowd for a Spartan match in three years. Austin Anez needed just 49 seconds to get a pin at 145 pounds. Preston Anez followed with a pin in the 152-pound bout, cutting B-W’s lead to 36-25. The gym was at full boil when the 160 pounders took the mat and it was to a fevered state when Somerset’s Garret Hecht got the pin at 2:53, meaning Somerset was still alive heading into the final match.

The final bout was at 170 pounds, where two inexperienced wrestlers squared off. Somerset’s Ethan Wegscheider is in his first year of wrestling and Baldwin-Woodville’s Chewy Lee is similarly inexperienced. Wegscheider understood the importance of the moment and his sense of purpose overtook his inexperience. By the end of the match he had put Lee to the mat several times, but couldn’t get the pin. In the final seconds, Wegscheider put Lee to the mat again. Wegscheider had Lee on the mat, but couldn’t get his shoulders flat when the final buzzer sounded. Both wrestlers were mobbed by their teammates, appreciating the efforts they gave in such a pivotal match.

Somerset coach Ali Peterson said the team recognized how far Wegscheider has come this season.

“You look at his transformation this season. He wrestled a good match, he controlled it. I’m really proud of how he wrestled the whole way,” Peterson said.

Peterson said getting wins from Wegscheider and Lepper were main reasons why the Spartans were so upbeat following the match.

“I’m competitive, but (the loss) didn’t disappoint because we accomplished so many other positives,” he said.

East Ridge Ruckus

The Spartans competed in the East Ridge Ruckus on Saturday, with four Spartans placing in the varsity division and three more placing in the JV tournament.

Preston Anez was Somerset’s top finisher. He ran his season record to 16-4 by placing third in the 145-pound bracket. Moncada, Grahovac and Josh Maack all went 4-1 in the tournament, all with losses in the quarter-finals, leaving them each as fifth place finishers.

The Spartans ranked tenth among the 17 entries in the team competition at the tournament.

In the JV division, Somerset’s Tyler Hantsbarger was the champion at 120 pounds. Lepper took second place at 182 pounds and Wegscheider placed fourth at 170 pounds.

Girls state meet

Somerset freshman Juliauna Belisle competed at the Wisconsin Wrestling Challenge over the weekend, which included the state championship for girls wrestling in Wausau. Belisle competed in the 126-pound division, taking fourth place. She won her opening match, then lost three close matches to end in fourth.

“She wrestled really tough for her first time at this tournament and is looking forward to wrestle these girls again at a national level,” said Somerset assistant coach Pierre Belisle, who accompanied her to the tournament.

Somerset youth tournament

This Sunday, the annual Somerset Youth Wrestling Tournament will be held. The tournament will be held at Somerset High School. Weigh-ins run from 7:30-9 a.m., with wrestling starting at 10:30 a.m. Wrestlers can be pre-registered at trackwrestling.com. For more information, email somerset_spartan_wrestling@yahoo.com.