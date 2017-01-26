Kat Keller featured for her work on Gopher women's track team
New Richmond native Kat Keller is a redshirt senior on the University of Minnesota women's track team.
Keller competed for the Gophers on Saturday in the annual dual meet between the Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers. She was part of the winning 1,600 meter relay and she ran a career-best time in the 600 meters. Here is a link to those results:
http://www.gophersports.com/sports/w-track/recaps/012117aaa.html
This week, Keller was featured in a question-and-answer session on the Gopher website. Here is the link to that session:
http://www.gophersports.com/sports/w-track/spec-rel/011817aab.html