    Kat Keller featured for her work on Gopher women's track team

    By Dave Newman Today at 11:23 a.m.
    Kat Keller (615) is shown competing for the University of Minnesota at last year's Big Ten Conference Championships.

    New Richmond native Kat Keller is a redshirt senior on the University of Minnesota women's track team.

    Keller competed for the Gophers on Saturday in the annual dual meet between the Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers. She was part of the winning 1,600 meter relay and she ran a career-best time in the 600 meters. Here is a link to those results:

    http://www.gophersports.com/sports/w-track/recaps/012117aaa.html

    This week, Keller was featured in a question-and-answer session on the Gopher website. Here is the link to that session:

    http://www.gophersports.com/sports/w-track/spec-rel/011817aab.html

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
