If the game had ended at halftime, it would have ended. Instead, the Tigers’ offense went ice cold in the second half and Osceola was able to come back to take a 48-42 victory. New Richmond, Osceola and Prescott ended last week tied for fifth place in the Middle Border Conference standings with 3-6 records.

The first half at Osceola was everything the Tigers were hoping for as they built a 30-25 halftime lead. The Tigers were getting diversified scoring and their leading scorers, Lorin Bauer and Jessica Hagman, were playing well. But in the second half the Tigers were held to 12 points, all coming from Bauer and Hagman.

Throughout the second half the score remained close, including ties at 40-40 and 42-42. Osceola then scored the final six points of the game to take the win.

The pattern of not scoring often in the second half has been an ongoing problem for the Tigers.

“They’ve got to realize, we’ve got to finish,” said Tiger coach Ryan Schradle. “In the past six or seven games we’re averaging like 14 points in the second half.”

The big news from the game was Bauer’s performance. After starting the season as a dynamic scorer, Bauer’s point totals have dropped off in January. The coaches have been encouraging her to shoot more often and from different areas of the court. She did that on Tuesday, finishing with 23 points.

The fact that only two Tigers scored in the second half was also emblematic of an issue. Schradle said the sophomores on the team have enough varsity experience that they need to step up and be a bigger factor, in the number of shots they take and in the decisiveness of their play.

The Tigers had a better second half on Friday, but by then the game was already out of reach as New Richmond hosted MBC leader Somerset. Somerset led 39-15 at halftime. The Tigers outscored Somerset 22-21 in the second half, but the final result was still a 60-37 defeat for the Tigers.

The Tigers’ scoring seemed to come in individual clusters in this game. Bauer led the Tigers with 12 points, including a flurry where she scored the team’s first seven points of the game. Kate Miller finished with 10 points, including a run of points at the start of the second half. Hagman finished with eight points, all of them coming in the second half.

Again, when the offense struggled, it was because of a low number of girls in the scoring column. Only three Tigers scored in the first half, while that total increased to six in the second half.

Schradle said he’s encouraged that the girls are continuing to work hard. With Mallory Kelly being the only senior on the team, Schradle said the girls have indicated they want to work together in the off-season.

“They want to improve. They need a blueprint on how to do it. That’s our (the coaches) job,” he said.

The Tigers will be playing in front of a home crowd again this Friday, when they take on St. Croix Central.