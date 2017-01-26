New Richmond hockey answers request for more divers scoring

Tiger coach Adam Swanda said the team has been relying too heavily on junior Nick Johnson to be the source of scoring in recent games. He was looking for other players to be more assertive in taking pucks to the goal and in battling for rebounds in front of the net. Johnson scored once Saturday, but it was the team’s tenth goal. By then, many other Tigers had scored to put the game far out of reach.

Junior Blake Kretovics led the attack with three goals. Stuart Pearson and Dylan Marty both scored twice. Johnson, Noah Towberman, Cole Thomas, Jack Pearson, Brady Werner and Ben Karno each added one goal to their season totals.

The 13 goals is the most scored by the Tigers since they beat Amery 13-0 on Dec. 5, 2015. It’s the third time the Tigers have scored double-digit goals this season.

Towberman opened the scoring, getting his fourth goal of the season 4:39 into the game. WSFLG tied the game five minutes later.

Kretovics scored twice late in the first period as the offense began to get rolling. The Tigers had a 24-6 shot advantage in the opening period.

The Tigers put 24 more shots on goal in the second period as they built the lead to 6-1. Seven of the 19 shots the Tigers put on goal in the third period ended up getting past the goalie.

WSFLG was using a girl goaltender, Grantsburg junior Mackenna Johnson. She stopped 54 of the 67 shots the Tigers put on goal. Johnson has taken over as WSFLG’s starting goalie, with this being her fourth start in goal. Junior Jake Erickson got the start in goal for the Tigers, stopping 17 of the 18 shots he faced.

The Tigers will see WSFLG again this Thursday, but this time the game will be at the New Richmond Sports Center at 7 p.m.

Two of the key games for WIAA seeding await the Tigers next week. The Tigers are scheduled to play at Superior next Tuesday and at Baldwin-Woodville two nights later. Superior is playing better hockey of late, including a 3-2 loss at Hudson on Saturday.