New Richmond boys basketball beats Amery in final second

The game-winning free came from senior Ryan Jansen. After Jansen sank the first free throw, the Tiger coaches purposely had Jansen clang the second free throw yard off the backboard, so Amery wouldn’t have time to get a shot away before the final buzzer sounded.

Jansen’s free throw capped a chaotic final stretch of the game where both teams had chances to secure the game in their favor.

New Richmond led for most of Tuesday’s game, including a four-point advantage at halftime. In the final minutes, the lead changed hands several times. In the final stages the Tigers held a two-point lead, only to foul an Amery player attempting a three-point shot. Amery sank two of those free throws to tie the game.

The Tigers turned the ball over, appearing to give Amery the final chance of the game. But after an Amery timeout, Tiger senior guard Adam Schoepke stole the inbound pass and the Tigers were able to get a timeout. The clock ran out, but the officials decided there were still three-tenths of a second left. Montreal asked the officials if that was legally enough time to get a shot away. When they couldn’t give him a definitive answer, it left a glimmer of a chance for the Tigers. In the timeout, the coaches designed a lob pass play to Jansen, hoping to get a “catch and shoot” in the small remaining time frame.

The play never got that far. An Amery player grabbed Jansen as he tried to leap to catch the lob. That foul set up Jansen for the deciding free throw.

Jansen’s been in a tough position this season as the veteran among the Tiger post players. Because the Tigers aren’t blessed with a great deal of height, Jansen seemingly battles against a taller opponent in every game. Montreal appreciates what Jansen gives the team on a nightly basis.

“Ryan plays hard all the time. He’s always got his nose in the action,” Montreal said.

Jansen finished Tuesday’s game with nine points, four steals and four rebounds.

Gavin Brown led the Tigers with 13 points at Amery. Auggie Altena played an improved floor game, finishing with 12 points and five rebounds.

The Tigers had 14 turnovers in the game. For the low number of possessions, because both teams played a deliberate style, this was an alarming number for the coaches.

“We won a game without playing our best,” Montreal said.

While not playing their best in the offensive end, Montreal said holding any team to 45 points or less is an achievement for the team’s defense.

The Tigers didn’t have the same success on Friday when they played at Middle Border Conference-leading Prescott. The Tigers could never get a wrap around the Prescott offense, dropping the decision 77-51 to send the Tigers’ overall record for the 2016-17 season to 4-9.

Prescott has three aspects to its offense: outside shooting, an attacking transition game and 7-1 center Owen Hamilton. The Tigers could never get to a point of controlling any of them. Hamilton finished with 24 points and three Prescott guards scored in double figures.

Schoepke led the Tigers with 12 points. Cole Effertz contributed 10 points and four rebounds and Jansen finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Montreal said these games were a step backward from how well the Tigers played in their recent stretch of games against three Big Rivers Conference opponents. He said the Tigers succeeded in controlling the tempo in those games, something the team has gotten away from since then.

“We’re trying to move forward, hoping to regroup. We know we can be competitive in every single game going forward. At this point in late January, we need to be getting better,” Montreal said.

The Tigers now have a week off between games. Their next outing will be next Tuesday when they host St. Croix Central.