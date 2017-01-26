The Spartans are in search of their second straight MBC title. They took a big step toward getting it last Tuesday, defeating St. Croix Central, 66-44. With that win, the Spartans passed Central to move into sole leadership in the conference.

The teams traded three-pointers in the opening minute of the game. Somerset’ then locked down its defense, holding Central without a point for more than 10 minutes. Somerset went on a 20-0 run after Central hit the opening shot of the game. By the time Central scored again, the game was decided.

Somerset is renown for its offense, but the Spartans’ defense was absolutely terrorizing. Somerset built up a 31-7 lead before Central hit the final two shots of the first half to make the halftime score 31-11.

The domination continued through the first four minutes of the second half, with the Somerset lead growing to 44-18. The Spartans began working in their reserves and Central used the opportunity to get the margin as close as 18 points, but no closer.

Tori Martell is the leading scorer in Somerset basketball history and an NCAA Division 1 commit to Montana State. She showed why again in this game. Martell was unstoppable, scoring 28 points.

The Spartans also spread the ball around well. The quick ball movement led to open looks from the perimeter. Senior Abbie Rivard took full advantage of the open looks, hitting five three-pointers as she finished with 17 points.

Somerset held Central leading scorer Mia Krogseng to four points in the first half. Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said the Spartans used a defense designed to take Krogseng out of the equation.

“We made everything as hard as it possibly could be for her,” he said.

This was the second of three games the Spartans played last week. Last Monday, they played in a tournament at the University of St. Catherine, facing the Minnesota team from Glencoe-Silver Lake. Somerset won 71-52, with the defense also at the forefront in this game. G-SL was 16-75 from the field, including 3-26 from three-point range, as the Spartan defense was highly active all night.

G-SL has a point guard headed to Drake University. The Spartans were able to frustrate her, using a rotation of Haley Bassett, Avery Gunther and Anna Rybacki to frustrate her.

“The team did a good job of stunting, taking away her driving lanes,” Lindenberg said. “Haley (Bassett) is unbelievable right now in what she’s doing defensively.”

Martell again led Somerset’s offense, finishing with 22 points. Kaitlyn Struemke scored 13 points and Bassett 10 points.

The Spartans ended the week with a 60-37 win at New Richmond on Friday. The Spartans used the game to get their younger players plenty of court time after building a 39-15 lead by halftime.

Rivard finished as Somerset’s leading scorer with 13 points, followed by Struemke with 12 points and Bassett with 11 points.

The Spartans will be on the road for their next two games. They will play at a rapidly improving Baldwin-Woodville team on Friday. That’s followed by a non-conference game at Barron next Tuesday.