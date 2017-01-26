Thursday's Results: New Richmond wrestlers, hockey showcase seniors in wins
The seniors stood out on Thursday night as the New Richmond wrestling team and boys hockey team both rolled to impressive victories.
It was Senior Night for the New Richmond wrestling team, with the Tigers hosting their final home match of the season. The seniors went out on quite an upbeat note, defeating Osceola 57-15. Scoring wins on the mat for the Tigers were Bryce Younger, Dylan Minke, Dylan Wachter, Nathan Fehlen, Sam Altena and Brandon Dennis.
The senior on the New Richmond boys hockey team stood out, matching his jersey number to his goal total. Senior Stuart Pearson continued his recent hot play, scoring a career-high five goals as the Tigers topped WSFLG 9-0 at the New Richmond Sports Center. Also scoring for the Tigers were Nick Johnson (twice), Eric Langer and Hayden Bradbury.
The Somerset wrestling team also finished its Middle Border Conference season with a win, topping St. Croix Central, 44-28.