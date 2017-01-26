The senior on the New Richmond boys hockey team stood out, matching his jersey number to his goal total. Senior Stuart Pearson continued his recent hot play, scoring a career-high five goals as the Tigers topped WSFLG 9-0 at the New Richmond Sports Center. Also scoring for the Tigers were Nick Johnson (twice), Eric Langer and Hayden Bradbury.

The Somerset wrestling team also finished its Middle Border Conference season with a win, topping St. Croix Central, 44-28.