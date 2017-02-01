Five NRHS football players sign college letters of intent
Five New Richmond High School football players signed national college letters of intent on Wednesday to play college football.
Sam Altena, who set the New Richmond season and career rushing records, has signed a Division 2 scholarship offer to attend Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.
Four Tigers signed to play football at the Division 3 collegiate level.
Tom McKinney and Brandon Powers committed to play football at UW-River Falls. Noah Powers signed to play football at Hamline University. Isaac Karpenske signed to play football at Northwestern University in St. Paul.