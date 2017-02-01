Five NRHS football players sign college letters of intent

New Richmond football players who signed letters of intent to play college football during National Letter of Intent Day on Wednesday included (l-r) Noah Powers, Brandon Powers, Isaac Karpenske, Sam Altena and Tom McKinney.

Five New Richmond High School football players signed national college letters of intent on Wednesday to play college football.

Sam Altena, who set the New Richmond season and career rushing records, has signed a Division 2 scholarship offer to attend Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.

Tom McKinney and Brandon Powers committed to play football at UW-River Falls. Noah Powers signed to play football at Hamline University. Isaac Karpenske signed to play football at Northwestern University in St. Paul.

Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

