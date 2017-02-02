Somerset boys basketball has its favorite shots taken away

The loss dropped the Spartans to 1-7 in the Middle Border Conference and 3-11 overall.

Somerset coach Taylor Germain was quick to credit the strong play of St. Croix Central as the deciding factor in Friday’s game. Central played a 1-3-1 zone defense throughout the first half. That zone defense put defenders on the wing, taking away the outside shots that Somerset has hit in games where the Spartans have been successful.

“If you come out and hit a couple (perimeter shots), then it’s a different ballgame,” Germain said.

Early success from the perimeter opens up passing lanes for the Spartans, especially to the low block. The Spartans gott a few of those passes to the low block Friday, and when they did, senior Noah Dendinger often scored off them. But they were too far between for the Spartans to stay competitive. By halftime, Central already had built a comfortable 34-18 lead.

Germain said one bright spot for the game was the Spartans were able to lower their number of turnovers. Most of them came early as Central converted the turnovers into quick points. Somerset also didn’t have an answer for Central senior Trevor Nelson, who scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half.

The schedule doesn’t lighten up any for the Spartans this week. On Friday the Spartans will play at Osceola. Next Tuesday, the Spartans host Baldwin-Woodville. This will be the first meeting between the two teams who reside in the bottom rungs of the MBC standings this season.