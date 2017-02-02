For the Panthers, it’s been a season where they’ve been hounded by injuries. That showed again last Thursday in their final Middle Border Conference dual meet of the season. The Panthers lost on their home mat to Somerset, 44-28. The Panthers finish the MBC dual meet schedule with a 1-6 record.

The home dual was part of a busy weekend of wrestling in the Central program. Central hosted a middle school tournament on Friday, attracting 210 wrestlers. Central held another tournament Saturday, this time for junior varsity wrestlers, with another 85 entries.

After finishing at the bottom of the dual meet standings, the Panthers might not be viewed as a team that could have an impact at Saturday’s MBC tournament in Amery. But the Panthers think they be a team that improves from its dual meet performance.

“Our goals would be to place as many wrestlers as high as we can and possibly get one or two champions,” said Central coach Brad Holzer.

There are several Panthers who should be in the mix for conference championships at their weight classes. Ryan Larson, Jake Nyhagen, Jordan Winegar and Hunter Schmidt all have possibilities of reaching the finals, if they wrestle aggressively, according to Holzer.

Despite losing last Thursday’s dual, Holzer said it was a good performance for the Panthers that helped get them moving in the right direction for the conference meet.

Panthers who earned wins were Connor Burton, Winegar and Nyhagen. The Panther coaches were pleased that Winegar was able to move up from 220 to 285 and was still able to score a pin.

Holzer said Burton and Frank Holter have been battling injuries all season and the week off before the conference meet is exactly what they needed. That also goes for the handful of Panthers who didn’t wrestle Thursday because of injuries, including Larson and Schmidt.