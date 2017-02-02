St. Croix Central girls basketball returns to the win column

With Friday’s 49-35 win, the Panthers remain in a tie for second place in the Middle Border Conference standings. Central and Amery ended last week with 8-3 conference records.

The offense was a two-pronged attack for the Panthers. Junior Mia Krogseng and sophomore Claire Frankiewicz combined for 41 of the Panthers’ 49 points. Krogseng finished the night with 25 points and Frankiewicz scored 16 points.

The game was tight until the final minutes of the first half. The Panthers went on a 10-2 run in the final minutes of the first half to extend the lead to 10 points at halftime. The Panthers followed that up with a 12-2 run to start the second half, putting the game well in hand.

Central coach Luke Fritsche marveled at the play of senior point guard Mikenna LaVenture, who is also a part of the St. Croix Central dance team that qualified for its state meet.

“She’s been so steady,” Fritsche said. “Her effort and her attitude have never wavered.”

Junior guard Kalli Cress missed the game due to injury. Abby Edelman made her first varsity start in Cress’ place. Fritsche said Edelman and freshman Kolbi Juen, who also recently moved into the starting lineup, give the team more scoring options for the future.

The third of the recent losses for the Panthers came at Amery last Tuesday, 52-43. The results of the game were shrouded in controversy. Amery ended up shooting 34 free throws in the game, compared to four for the Panthers. The controversy surrounds the fact that the lead official for the game was an Amery School Board member.

Fritsche was hesitant to speak out, but said the statistics of the game were far afield from anything else the Panthers experienced this season.

“We hadn’t given up more than 16 free throws in a game. You can’t win being at a 30-free throw deficit,” Fritsche said.

Amery led 25-16 at halftime. The Panthers kept the game close, usually at 4-5 points during the second half, until Amery added a few more free throws in the final seconds.

Krogseng led the Panthers with 15 points and Kalli Cress scored 11. Frankiewicz was outstanding on the boards, accounting for 15 of the team’s total of 36.