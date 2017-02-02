Last week started with one of the Panthers’ best offensive nights of the season. The Panthers jumped out fast against state-ranked Spring Valley and they never let loose of the lead, winning 73-68.

The Panthers ended the week playing in an MBC game at Somerset on Friday. Again, a fast start put the Panthers in an advantageous spot early. They kept the lead comfortable in a 61-39 win over the Spartans.

That win raised the Panthers’ record to 6-2 in the MBC, tied with Osceola for second place. The Panthers have two more MBC games coming up this week. They will play at Amery this Thursday, before hosting New Richmond next Tuesday, the second game against the Tigers in a week’s span.

The win over Spring Valley was a good measuring device for the Panthers. Spring Valley leads the Dunn-St. Croix Conference and the Cards have a potent offense. In this game, Central’s was even more potent.

Central was led by senior Trevor Nelson with 24 points. It was no one-man show. Four Panthers scored in double figures. Peyton Nogal and Matt Brandeen both finished with 14 points and Brady Williquett ended with 10 points.

“It was one of our best shooting nights of the season,” said Central coach Zach Turpin. “We had good movement without the ball and we were very unselfish.”

There was balance everywhere in the Panthers’ game. The Nelson brothers, Trevor and Collin, both had seven to lead a balanced effort. Owen Schwechler led the team with six assists. Even with the high pace of the game, the Panthers only committed 11 turnovers.

Turpin said he was looking for the defense to be a little sharper in Friday’s game and that’s what the Panthers produced. The Panthers flowed quickly from side to side on defense, taking away the perimeter shots that are a key component in Somerset’s offense.

Trevor Nelson led the Panthers with 19 points, getting 14 in the first half as the Panthers built up a 34-18 lead by halftime. Brandeen finished with 17 points and Nogal added 10.

Nogal is a sophomore who is becoming more of a factor in each game.

“He’s shooting really well and he’s playing within himself,” Turpin said.

With Nelson and Brandeen being steady double-figure scorers, Nogal becomes another of the Panthers capable of being a third scoring threat. Williquett, Schwechler, Collin Nelson and Will Soderberg have also shown that ability, which makes the Panthers a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.