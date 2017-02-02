The Spartans will compete this Saturday at the Middle Border Conference tournament, which will be held at Amery High School, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Somerset coach Ali Peterson said a top three finish at Saturday’s tournament is one of the Spartans’ goals.

The Spartans have become an above average MBC team this season because they’ve built a lineup that has become more solid by the week. Peterson said getting the win against St. Croix Central meant a great deal to his team.

“Going 4-3 was a pretty big deal. We wanted to overcome last year’s results,” he said.

Thursday’s match began with Somerset’s Austin Anez getting a close win in the 152-pound match. Garret Hecht followed with a pin at 160 pounds. Peter Lepper earned his second straight MBC win by getting a pin at 182 pounds. The Spartans didn’t win again until Josh Maack scored a pin at 113 pounds. But the Spartans finished strongly, earning 23 of 24 possible points in the final four weights.

That started with senior Steven Moncada winning by technical fall at 126 pounds. In the closest match of the night, Somerset’s Jared Grahovac trailed heading into the third period, but was able to throw his opponent to his back for a pin in the 132-pound bout. The Spartans then received forfeits in the final two classes of the night.

The Spartans ended their regular season on Friday, competing at the Whitetail Shootout in Menomonie. The Spartans faced three Division 1 programs, earning one team victory.

The Spartans started the night by facing Wausau West, a highly respected Division 1 program. Peterson said he thought the Spartans showed too much respect, losing 67-9.

“The team laid a big egg against Wausau. Then we came back pretty sharp against Menomonie,” he said.

The Spartans scored a 40-33 win over Menomonie. The Spartans faced Middleton in the final round, losing 57-21.

Nobody had a tougher path in the tournament than Somerset’s Preston Anez. He opened the tournament with a 9-2 win over Wausau West. Against Menomonie, Anez faced undefeated Sam Skillings. He’s undefeated no more, after Anez scored a 7-6 victory.

“I thought Preston really took control of the match,” Peterson said after Anez gave up a couple early points.

After seeing Anez’s performance against Menomonie, Middleton moved up defending WIAA state champion Kevin Meicher to face Anez. Anez was spent after beating Skillings, losing to Meicher on a first period pin.

Other Spartans who won two of their three matches on Friday include Tyler Hantsbarger, Maack, Nick Bushinger, Hecht and Grahovac.

Peterson said facing this caliber of opposition was well timed.

“It’s good to bring us back to Earth so we’re grounded for the next two weeks,” he said.