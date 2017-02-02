Short-handed Somerset hockey team bounces back with victory

The Spartans put up a brave fight, trailing 1-0 until early in the third period, in a 4-0 loss to the Tigers. The loss drops the Spartans to 6-2 in the Middle Border Conference, where they’re tied with Baldwin-Woodville for second place.

With nine skaters available, the Spartans were down to two lines of forwards and a three-defenseman rotation for the New Richmond game. The Spartans were missing players due to injury, illness and off-ice issues, leaving them stretched very thin in their final chance to pull into a tie for the MBC lead.

New Richmond got its first goal midway through the opening period. The scored stayed at 1-0 until the Tigers scored twice in the early stages of the third period. The Tigers added an empty net goal when the Spartans goalie Adam Larson was pulled for an extra skater with 3:30 left in the game.

“The guys that played gave a pretty good effort,” said Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson. “They held on as long as they could.”

The Spartans excelled at playing a focused game, not getting caught up in the emotion of the rivalry game against New Richmond.

“We’ve been doing a really good job the last two or three weeks of playing a good clean game,” Gilkerson said, saying this is resulting in fewer penalties against the Spartans.

The Spartans earned their 12th win of the season, hosting Cedarburg. The Spartans got a goal 4:18 into the game and never let up in a 4-1 win.

With two JV players returning to the lineup, the Spartans were able to elevate two players to the varsity lineup for Saturday’s game. They didn’t see extensive time, but they were mixed in enough so the varsity players could get a bit more of a break. Gilkerson said several of the Spartans were also battling illness last week, making the additional manpower a blessing.

Somerset’s first goal Saturday was the result of a strong forecheck. Eli Tuttle got control of the puck behind the Cedarburg net. He fired a pass from there to Jack Lambert, who was cutting to the net and Lambert capitalized.

The turning point of the game came in the final minute of the second period on a play between two Spartan sophomores. Defenseman Clayton Rose spotted Jack Peterson breaking free behind the Cedarburg defense. Rose made a long tape-to-tape pass to break Peterson free for a breakaway. Peterson tucked the puck in the five-hole to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead with 47 seconds left in the period.

The Spartans stretched the lead to 3-0 in the second period on a nice scoring play between Lambert and Hunter Hartwick. They finished the scoring in the third period when Jake Heyer found Rose uncovered on the back door of the goal.

It was the first goal of the season for Rose, who missed much of the season due to an injury suffered during football. Gilkerson said that Rose and senior Austin Larson played a huge percentage of the minutes on defense for the Spartans in the games last week.

The low number of skaters put extra pressure on senior goalie Adam Larson. He played very well in both games, stopping 27 of 28 shots against Cedarburg and 40 of the 43 shots he faced against New Richmond.

The season is rapidly winding down for the Spartans. The WIAA sectional bracketing is scheduled to be done this Sunday. The Spartans have two games before then. They host Amery on Thursday and Rice Lake on Saturday, with both games starting at 7 p.m. The Spartans will play at Baldwin-Woodville next Tuesday.