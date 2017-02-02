New Richmond powerlifters continue to add state qualifiers

The new state qualifiers for the Tigers are Lexi Leverty, Aiden Miers, Declan Gubrud, Travis Messer, Tom KcKinney and Ben Stoner. The Tigers now have 13 boys and 12 girls who have earned their place in the state tournament field.

Tiger lifters who were champions in their division on Saturday included Cole Birch, Brandon Haag and Cassie Kletschka. Tigers who took second place in their weight class included Aidan Miers, Isaac Karpenske and Emma Wothe. Third place finishers for the Tigers were Tanner Carver, Ben Stoner, Lydia Anderson and Sierra Keyes.

New Richmond coach Brian Kaczmarski said this meet benefits the Tigers because they get to compete against lifters from outside their region that they don’t normally see at meets.

The New Richmond boys won the team championship on Saturday while the Tigers girls took second place in their half of the meet. Kaczmarski explained that the Tiger girls competed as “raw lifters” while the other teams competed as “geared lifters.”

“Raw lifters compete in just a singlet, belt and that’s it. No supportive gear, it’s the lifter vs. the weight,” Kaczmarski explained. “Geared lifters have a supportive suit, knee wraps, etc,” saying that geared lifters are able to lift more weight with that support.

The next meet for the Tigers will be on Saturday, Feb. 11, when they lift at Elk Mound.