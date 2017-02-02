Somerset’s overall record stands at 14-3 after wins over Osceola and Baldwin-Woodville last week. In both games, the Spartans built up large leads in the first half and went on cruise control through the second half.

The Spartans defeated Osceola 61-47 last Tuesday. The Spartans led by 30 points, but Osceola’s starters cut into the margin against the Spartan reserves in the final seven minutes of the game.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg is being cautious, hoping that his team will play with more fire in the second half of one-sided games.

“I hope it’s not a bad habit taking root,” Lindenberg said, saying his team “took its foot off the gas,” in both second halves.

The Spartans couldn’t have played much better than in the first half against Osceola, rolling up a 34-16 lead by halftime in front of their home crowd. Senior Tori Martell scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half. Kaitlyn Struemke finished with 13 points and Haley Bassett scored nine points.

Baldwin-Woodville is a team that has been playing well of late, including a recent win over St. Croix Central. The Spartans were able to build a 26-15 lead by halftime, getting the lead up to 20 points early in the second half. B-W then made a charge, shrinking the margin back to 11 points.

The Spartans responded quickly and decisively. Hoops from Martell and Struemke, followed by a three-ball from senior Abbie Rivard, re-established the Spartans’ lead to a comfortable level.

Lindenberg said this game was good for the Spartans for several reasons. One of the main reasons was that B-W used three different defenses to try stopping the Spartans.

“It took us a little while to learn to navigate their box-and-one,” Lindenberg said, referring to the defense designed to steer extra attention toward Martell.

The defense didn’t stop Martell. The Spartans’ all-time leading scorer added 24 points to her career total that is now above 1,600 points.

After Thursday’s home game, the Spartans have an eight-day span between games. They won’t play again until Friday, Feb. 10, when they host New Richmond. They finish the regular season with a game at Ellsworth on Valentine’s Day.